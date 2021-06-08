The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced that a section of South Lake Shore Drive will be closed from 11 p.m. on Wednesday until 5 a.m. on Thursday for the demolition of the 43rd Street bridge.
The structure is being replaced by a new pedestrian and bicycle bridge, with a design akin to the one crossing LSD two blocks north at 41st Street; the new bridge is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.
Traffic will be rerouted along Cottage Grove Avenue between the following LSD exits, said CDOT:
Southbound South Lake Shore Drive will be closed at Oakwood Boulevard/39th Street and traffic will be detoured to Cottage Grove to 47th Street and back to southbound Lake Shore Drive.
Northbound South Lake Shore Drive will be closed at 47th Street and detoured via 47th Street to Cottage Grove to Oakwood Boulevard and back to northbound South Lake Shore Drive.
