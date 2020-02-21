Lady Broncos advance to the third round of the State Playoffs

The Kenwood Lady Broncos advanced to the third round of the State Playoffs Thursday with a 54-25 victory over St. Laurence High School on the road.
The Lady Broncos received strong scoring from sophomores Brianna McDaniel and Whitney Dunn, who combined for 41 points.
In the first quarter, the Lady Broncos used their suffocating trap defense against the Lady Vikings and jumped out to a 16-point lead at 23-7. In the second quarter, the Lady Broncos went on a 19-2 run to close out the half at 42-9.
McDaniel used a combination of three-point bombs and mid-range jump-shots to finish with a game high 27 points. Dunn added 14 points on 6 of 11 shooting from the field. McDaniel and Dunn finished 4 of 6 from beyond the three-point arc.
McDaniel also added 6 rebounds and played outstanding defense.
Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:
Brianna McDaniel, Kenwood, 27 points.
Whitney Dunn, Kenwood, 14 points
