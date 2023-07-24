Seven months after unionized Howard Brown Health workers’ three-day strike in protest of mass layoffs and other unfair labor practices, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has found merit to charges of unfair labor practices from the LBGTQ-focused health care organization.
Region 13 of the the labor board, which oversees Chicago, found merit or partial merit to the union’s allegations that Howard Brown did not bargain in good faith, unlawfully implemented mass layoffs and created an impression of surveillance of union meetings, among others.
“In their ongoing union contract negotiations, (Howard Brown) management delayed providing financial proof, supplied false information, threatened the bargaining unit, and surveilled union members,” reads the regional office ruling.
Citing a $12 million budget deficit in late-December, Howard Brown management abruptly laid off more than 60 therapists, health educators and patient service representatives at clinics across the city, including the Hyde Park clinic at 1525 E. 55th St. The layoffs included all drug abuse case managers at the network’s South Side clinics, members of the gender-affirming care team for youth and members of the In Power team, who assist survivors of sexual assault and harassment.
The layoffs came amid contract negotiations for the more than 400 workers represented by Howard Brown Health Workers United, a union for non-nurse staff that was recognized by the NLRB last August. The union is an affiliate of the Illinois Nurses Association (INA).
When the layoffs were set in motion, said INA organizer Sarah Hurd, the union began filing unfair labor practice claims with the NLRB.
“We knew at that time at INA that these people were either going to get their jobs back immediately, or through this long process of going through the legal system, were going to be found to be unlawfully terminated,” said Hurd. “So what we’re seeing now is, the union was correct, the workers were laid off unfairly, and there were many other mistakes that the company made that violated labor law.”
“Our workers are relieved and heartened to know that the system can actually work. It’s just a shame that it’s taken this long and this much of a process for them to get that resolution,” she added.
“Howard Brown had been so untrustworthy in the way that they were going about (the layoffs),” alleged Julian Modugno, who worked for Howard Brown for a year as an event planner before being laid off in December. “They were withholding information from us, they were giving us bad information, they had outright told us there were no layoffs coming before we started bargaining.”
“It’s really a relief that there’s this finding from the labor board that agrees with our concerns,” added Modugno, who now works as an organizer for INA. “We’re very confident that these charges will hold up.”
The labor board is currently in the process of attempting to reach a settlement with Howard Brown, but it's too early to tell whether the organization will accept the agreement.
In a statement, Howard Brown management said, “We are deeply surprised and disappointed at the NLRB’s preliminary finding. We believe Howard Brown has continually worked and negotiated in good faith with the union and all employees, and our goal has always been to maintain a positive and productive working relationship with the union as we continue our mission drive work.”
“When we receive the formal write-up of this finding and any associated settlement offers, we will review the options available and pursue the best course of action that will allow us to continue to provide vital care to our patients and secure the financial footing of Howard Brown,” the statement reads.
If the organization chooses not to settle, then a hearing will be held with an administrative law judge who can order remedies for workers subject to unfair labor practices, which the INA said may include reinstating laid off workers and paying lost wages and damages.
Meanwhile, Hurd said that there continue to be issues of harassment of union members at Howard Brown facilities, “so we’re continuing to file new, additional claims against this employer for routinely mistreating its workers.” She said allegations include verbal abuse, belittling and sexual and racial harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.