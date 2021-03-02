Victoria Jueds has been appointed the new director of the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, the school announced on Monday, concluding a nearly ten-month job search.
Jueds, who will begin in her new position on Aug. 16, is currently the head of school at Westtown School in West Chester, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia. Before that, she worked at Princeton University and Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire. She received her undergraduate and law degrees from Harvard University.
“‘I am deeply honored by the opportunity to serve as Lab’s next director,” Jueds said in a U. of C. news release. “Lab’s teaching excellence, academic rigor, and leadership in progressive education, united behind a founding focus on democracy, are second to none.”
Lab’s previous director, Charlie Abelmann, left abruptly last May. The school’s teachers’ union had passed a no-confidence motion in Abelmann the year prior, following the controversial termination and reinstatement of high school teacher Daniel Bobo-Jones.
In an email to families first shared by the U-High Midway, the student paper at the school, U. of C President Robert J. Zimmer and Provost Ka Yee Lee praised Jueds.
“The Search Advisory Committee was impressed by her deep commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and a learning model that promotes character building and innovation,” they wrote. “Tori is very excited about the richness and quality of the Lab education and the opportunity to collaborate with the entire community to enhance the student experience at Lab.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.