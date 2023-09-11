Brenda Wolf, CEO and president of La Rabida Children’s Hospital, 6501 S. Promontory Dr., is retiring this December after a dozen years at the helm and 35 total there.
During that time, she helped La Rabida become a patient-centered medical home in which one physician is responsible for coordinating all the care for a patient. She also steered a renovation of the inpatient unit during the pandemic to improve safety and expanded their outreach to youth experiencing trauma in underserved communities through clinics in surrounding areas.
"It has been an honor and privilege to serve this remarkable institution for the better part of my career,” Wolf said in a statement. “I am immensely grateful for the unwavering support and dedication of our entire team, whose passion and commitment make a difference in the lives of children every single day."
Located on a lakefront stretch of Jackson Park on an ancient sheet of bedrock, La Rabida was founded in 1896. One of the oldest children’s hospitals in Chicago, its facility dates back to the Spanish exposition at the 1893 World’s Columbian Exhibition. Today, La Rabida serves children with chronic medical conditions like sickle cell disease and Type 1 diabetes, and also developmental disabilities like cerebral palsy and Down syndrome.
With more than 9,000 patients annually, many from low-income households, the hospital receives 90% of its funding through Medicaid reimbursements — a much higher percentage than Lurie Children’s Hospital or Comer Children’s Hospital — making it the most Medicaid reliant hospital in the state.
Born and raised in South Shore, Wolf graduated from South Shore High School in 1968. She left town for college and graduate school, where she received a master’s degree in special education.
Wolf began her career working with children with disabilities and special health care needs in a residential setting. Over the years she was tasked with more management responsibilities, prompting her ultimate return to Chicago to attend the U. of C.’s Booth School of Business to improve her skills and credentials in management. Upon graduating in 1988, she was hired as La Rabida’s first director of marketing.
“My background brought a lot to the table,” Wolf told the Herald. “It all fell into place that I was going to have more of a leadership staff role but remaining in pediatrics, so to speak.”
Over the course of her long tenure at La Rabida, Wolf has dedicated herself to providing not only the best medical care for children with complex medical conditions but also the wrap-around support services that allow them to spend as much time with their families and out of the hospital as possible.
“Health care really has to be way beyond just the delivery of good medicine,” Wolf said.
Although recent developments in bone marrow transplants and some diabetes medications may offer treatments for some of La Rabida’s patients, her focus has remained on providing long-term care to those with chronic conditions.
“We're not going to find the cure or do the curing, but we will help the kids and families deal with what they have at this moment in time,” she said.
To that end, Wolf said she’s been creative at devising solutions that meet her patients’ needs, finding workarounds based on the constraints imposed by the system. For instance, despite the rapid physical development children typically undergo, Medicaid will only reimburse families for a wheelchair every five years.
Instead of providing a 2-year-old with a wheelchair that the child would quickly grow out of, Wolf said, staff at La Rabida have taken double strollers and repurposed them for families to use temporarily. And when the time does come to buy a wheelchair, hospital staff work directly with vendors to build ones that can expand and adapt to that child as they grow physically.
For Wolf, this is based on a “deep, deep commitment to making sure that kids get everything they need” and to centralize their care “as much as possible.”
Wolf said she has been a fierce advocate for the children La Rabida cares for. Over the years, people have told her that because her patients are predominantly poor, they don’t need the same amenities as other pediatric facilities in Chicago, to which Wolf has responded with a forceful rebuttal.
“No, our kids should have whatever every other kid gets from the community,” she said. “And also, they're in the hospital more often, so all the more reason that this should be really a happy, welcoming, child friendly, disabilities-focused place.”
She noted that one of her most cherished memories at La Rabida was when then First Lady Hillary Clinton visited the hospital on a book tour in the 1990s.
“She was delightful and wonderful, and she met with families and kids in our playroom,” Wolf said.
One of La Rabida’s patients, a young boy who had disabilities and was in the eighth grade, got out of school to meet with her. All of a sudden in the middle of the event, Wolf recounted, he pulled out a piece of paper from the coat pocket of his suit and he said to Clinton, “I was told that if I could ask you these questions, I would get extra credit.”
“Franklin Roosevelt had a disability, and he was in a wheelchair … Why was it that they never showed him in the wheelchair?” Wolf recalled the child asking.
Clinton responded with a well-considered answer. The memory of that interaction and the photo of the two together in Newsweek magazine has stuck with Wolf ever since.
For her work over the years, Wolf has received many distinctions. In 2019, she was named one of Crain Chicago’s Most Notable Women in Health Care, and earlier this year, Booth School of Management recognized her achievements with a Distinguished Alumni Award.
The board of La Rabida is currently leading a nation-wide search for a successor. Asked what she plans to do in retirement, Wolf said she hasn’t had much time to figure that out yet. “The last 12 years as the CEO has consumed me, and although there are things whirling in my head, I’ve got to stop doing this before I can really take the next step.”
