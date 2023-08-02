Warning: This story contains descriptions of sexual abuse.
After a five-year investigation, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a comprehensive report this May listing hundreds of Catholic clerics and religious brothers accused of child sexual abuse. The report, which covers the state and goes back decades, names 451 clergymen with substantiated child sex abuse cases — 19 of these clergymen served on the mid-South Side.
The majority of local reported abuse cases came out of the church of Saint Clara-Saint Cyril — the building now inhabited by Shrine of Christ the King — and Mount Carmel High School, both in Woodlawn. Other local clergymen on the Attorney General’s offender list were stationed at Saint Thomas the Apostle Church and the University of Chicago in Hyde Park; Saint Columbanus — now Saint Moses the Black Parish — in Greater Grand Crossing; and Holy Angels in Bronzeville.
A full list of accused local clergymen, where in the neighborhood and through which years they were stationed is available at the bottom of the story.
Saint Clara-Saint Cyril
In addition to a list of accused clergymen and where they served, the 696-page report details several graphic, firsthand accounts of sexual abuse.
One such report recounts a year of sexual abuse inflicted on a young Woodlawn girl in 1987 by Father Robert Boley, a disgraced priest and teacher at the former Saint Cyril Catholic School, 6423 S. Woodlawn Ave.
“‘Shanice’ is good at math. She had to be. If she made a mistake, her teacher, Father Robert Boley, would tell her she couldn’t go out to recess—she had to stay in the classroom with him instead. And that’s when Boley would sit her on his lap and rape her. He did it dozens of times over the course of the school year,” the report reads.
Per the report, Boley was a member of the local Carmelite religious order and also the Woodlawn girl’s math and homeroom teacher. He was assigned to the now defunct St. Clara-St. Cyril parish from 1987 to 1989.
(Boley had moved to Chicago after more than a decade of serving in Los Angeles’ St. Raphael Parish, where he has been accused of sexually abusing several children in the early 1980s.)
Last June, the Woodlawn girl — now in her mid-40s — was awarded a $1.75 million settlement from the Archdiocese of Chicago and the local Carmelite province, the Province of the Most Pure Heart of Mary.
Because the abuse exceeded the state’s statute of limitations, the woman’s attorneys said, Boley was saved from receiving criminal charges. According to the local Carmelite order, Boley was removed from public ministry in 2006 and placed on an unspecified “safety plan,” but his whereabouts are unknown.
In total, six of the local clergymen on Raoul’s report served at the church and school between 1928 and 2002. The Archdiocese of Chicago closed the church in 2002, which by then had been renamed Saint Gelasius Parish.
Mount Carmel High School
Seven of the named mid-South Side clergymen served and taught at Mount Carmel High School, 6410 S. Dante Ave., the most recent of whom departed the all-boys institution in 2004.
Though the report did not specify whether sexual abuse occurred at the school, it did reveal that disgraced Father James Hoder, a priest with a history of child sexual abuse, was teaching at the school in 1985 in spite of orders not to from regional church authorities. Per the report, after learning of sexual abuse accusations against Hoder years prior, the Archdiocese of Chicago ordered Holder to “avoid unsupervised contact” with youths and to stop teaching in high schools.
“Despite this warning, the vicar discovered in December 1985 that Hoder was teaching classes at Mount Carmel High School in Chicago. He ordered Hoder ‘to cease teaching and devote his full attention to parish work,’” the report reads. “The archdiocese’s file on Hoder does not indicate whether he actually followed the vicar’s instructions.”
Hoder was accused of numerous sexual abuses at other parishes after his time at Mount Carmel, many of which were known by the Archdiocese. He was assigned to a halfway house out of state in 1994, resigning from the priesthood within three years.
In a statement, Mount Carmel president Brendan Conroy said the school is committed to “rooting out such abhorrent and criminal behavior” and that the school’s highest priority is student safety and security.
“The Attorney General's report will undoubtedly bring forth painful memories for some victims, vindication and survival for others, and perhaps even rumors or unfounded suspicions or allegations,” Conroy said. “ As educators, our job is to listen with a bias toward believing those who are courageous enough to come forward, and then allow the proper legal and ecclesiastical authorities to investigate the legitimacy of any claims of abuse. Our first and highest sensitivity is to victims.”
Conroy noted that none of the seven accused clergymen who worked at Mount Carmel currently serve in public ministry or are employed at the school.
“Because Mount Carmel High School is a significant ministry of the Carmelite Order, I am in regular, open dialogue with Fr. Carl Markelz, O. Carm., Provincial of the Carmelites, to be sure we receive any claims sensitively and handle them properly and legally,” he continued. “I will take seriously any such claim and follow proper protocols to ensure sensitivity, fairness and justice.”
Beyond Chicago
The Raoul report estimates that at least 1,997 Illinois children were victims of sexual abuse by clergymen across the state’s six dioceses.
While the 2023 report is more comprehensive than the 103 names of substantiated child sex abusers the Catholic dioceses of Illinois had publicly listed prior to the investigation, the full scope of damage is incalculable.
“Shanice is probably not the only child Boley abused at Saint Cyril. She remembers Boley ‘had somebody in for recess every single day,’” the report reads.
Local clergy listed in the Attorney General’s “Report on Catholic Clergy Child Sex Abuse in Illinois”
James (Hugh) Austin
1928-1929: Saint Cyril Priory, Woodlawn
1932-1934: Mount Carmel High School, Woodlawn
Robert Boley
1987-1989: Saint Clara-Saint Cyril, Woodlawn
Edmund F. Burke
Saint Columbanus, Greater Grand Crossing
John Walter Calicott
Holy Angels, Bronzeville
1976-2002: Chicago, IL
Damien (Patrick) Chong
1988-1990: Saint Clara, Woodlawn
Richard James Douaire
Saint Columbanus, Greater Grand Crossing
Thomas M. Gannon
1968-1972: University of Chicago, Hyde Park
William (Patrick) Gleeson
1953-1954: Mount Carmel High School, Woodlawn
Leonard Huske
Saint Columbanus, Greater Grand Crossing
John (Gregory) Knoernschild
1996-1998: Mount Carmel High School, Woodlawn
2001-2004: Mount Carmel High School, Woodlawn
Robert (Barry) Kremer
1948-1955: Mount Carmel High School, Woodlawn
Peter (Adrian) Lickteig
1962-1966: Saint Cyril, Woodlawn
Kevin (Dennis Kevin) McBrien
2007-2008: Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Hyde Park
Robert (Hugh) Murphy
1974-1985: Mount Carmel High School, Woodlawn
Franklin (Felix) Prior
1968-1974: Mount Carmel High School, Woodlawn
Thomas J. Swade
Holy Angels, Bronzeville
John Benedict Weber
1978-1980: Mount Carmel High School, Woodlawn
1992-1993: Saint Gelasius Parish, Woodlawn
1997-2002: Saint Gelasius Parish, Woodlawn
William Wert
- Saint Cyril Priory, Woodlawn
Francis (Lambert) Yore
1976-1977: Saint Cyril Priory, Woodlawn
