Kris Levy, a South Shore wine and spirits distributor, is running for 5th Ward alderman, saying he can bring a focus on public safety through economic development and improve funding for local public schools.
"I am very sensitive, given that I have three daughters and a wife,” said Levy. “When my mother goes from Hyde Park to her home, if she needs gas, I tell her to call me and let me take her car to the gas station and pump the gas for her, because there've been a lot of carjackings."
He stressed his familiarity with the three neighborhoods that the 5th Ward's borders encompass: Hyde Park, Woodlawn and South Shore, where he lives in the Jackson Park Highlands. He said young people are frustrated, and not only those without higher education or other career qualifications, noting his adult daughter's concerns about rising cost of living in Hyde Park.
Levy praised the under-construction Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park but said the Obama Foundation's community engagement has been "lukewarm," saying, "I think they speak to the people whom they get the answers that they want from, as you would expect."
"When I am in Hyde Park, everyone's excited about it. When I'm in Woodlawn, it's 50-50. Honestly, when I'm in South Shore, some people are worried, because a lot of them won't be living there (anymore)," he said.
Levy said the issue of public safety delineates the neighborhoods more than any other, and he tied the issue to lack of economic opportunities, chiefly a lack of locally owned small businesses and corresponding jobs in South Shore and Woodlawn.
He wants tax incentives for companies to hire and build in those areas, money for jobs training, a new trade school and investments in social services. He would also like to instill a committee to do job placement in and outside the ward for local businesses and constituents.
He also spoke strongly against loitering, calling people standing around potential targets of crime and deterrents of commerce in businesses around their presence.
And he said he would like to fight for equal funding for local public schools. Though the Chicago Board of Education sets Chicago Public Schools' budget and individual school's budgets are determined largely by enrollment, he thinks he can advocate for local schools to get the funding they need.
"If someone needs me… that's still my responsibility," Levy said. "I know it's not something I can vote on, but people look to you for answers, you may not be the answer — but people don't know that. But they know that I am a resourceful person. And that's why I'm here."
Fifth Ward residents "need more than just someone who's just going to go and vote and then go back home," he said. "If that's all I thought the job was, then anybody could do that. I wouldn't even put my name in the hat."
Levy has an industrial engineering degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. His mother and late father began a still-operating Allstate Insurance agency at 1743½ E. 55th St. He grew up in Pill Hill.
