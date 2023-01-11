The Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization (KOCO) is opening a cafe and community space for older adults and building out its headquarters thanks to a $3.6 million city grant.
The Silver Fox Cafe will be located at KOCO’s current office space, 4242. S. Cottage Grove Ave., and will provide food, a community space, classes and workshops for older adults and other neighbors.
“We wanted a space that would honor our seniors (and) our history,” KOCO Executive Director Shannon Bennett said. “Something like the Silver Fox we think will be a tremendous addition to the community, to secure (older adults’) understanding this is a place for them, this is their space.”
The funds come from a Community Development grant through the Mayor’s office, which will be doled out in increments over the course of the project. KOCO was one of 61 recipients of the grants, which were created in December 2021 to support the city’s economic recovery from the pandemic as part of the Chicago Recovery Plan.
In addition to creating a cafe, KOCO will also use the funds to open up the second and third floors of its building. According to Bennett, the organization has only used the building’s first floor as an office space since purchasing it in 2011.
Once renovated, the first floor space will host the Silver Fox Cafe, which will serve breakfast and lunch to the public. Though a menu hasn’t been finalized, Bennett said the cafe will feature American and soul food.
The first and third floors will also have rooms for workshops and trainings on subjects like technology, financial literacy, health and wellness.
In the evening, the cafe will become a live music venue for jazz and blues bands, honoring the area’s storied history as the home to many of the genres’ greats and institutions; among them Muddy Waters, the Checkerboard Lounge and Club DeLisa.
Bennett said that these histories, the legacy of 43rd Street, the Great Migration, Chicago’s Black Belt, and other cultural icons, people and places, will be told throughout the space via pictures and videos.
According to Bennett, the project has been in the works since 2018, with KOCO members involved at every juncture.
“(The idea) grew out of a combination of staff, former staff and our senior base,” he said. Bennett noted KOCO’s “countless planning sessions” with architects, construction companies and older members who would scout restaurants around the city and report back with ideas.
KOCO has chosen to work with Chicago architectural firm Landon Bone Baker, which is known for working with nonprofits.
Trisha Hardison, a 76-year-old North Kenwood resident and member of KOCO, said she’s excited for the affordable food options that will come with the cafe because “there’s nothing (nearby) within reason.”
“I’m looking forward to it,” she said, comparing the project to Mather’s, a cafe that primarily catered to older adults in Chatham, which closed in 2020. “The food was excellent and it wasn’t that expensive.”
Hardison noted that KOCO will continue running their food pantry out of the cafe, which provides groceries to about 500 families a month.
Though the space prioritizes older adults, it will be open to everyone, Bennett noted. “KOCO’s a very intergenerational organization, so our young people and our seniors will all occupy the space,” he said.
Bennett said KOCO will partner with a restaurant operator to run the cafe and another company to run the music venue, noting a priority to hire people who are returning citizens.
All profits from the restaurant and venue will go back into supporting KOCO’s programming and organizing.
“This facility will also hopefully stand as a beacon of economic self-sufficiency, and be a model for what nonprofits can do and groups can do to help to shape our own destiny, (to) be able to fund and sustain ourselves,” Bennett said.
“(It will be a) space that is welcoming to many of the seniors who have paved the way, and are really now in their golden years,” he continued. The space will be “welcoming by price point … welcoming as far as understanding the needs of those seniors, many of whom have worked hard all their lives and now are on fixed incomes.”
He said that they plan to start construction within the next few months and open by summer 2024.
KOCO has long advocated for affordable housing, the preservation of community institutions and other resources for Kenwood and Oakland residents. Over the summer KOCO organizers unveiled a draft of their “Senior Bill of Rights,” which they presented in Washington, D.C. in the fall.
