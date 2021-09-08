Kiwanis is attempting to resurrect a Hyde Park-Kenwood chapter and searching for interested members.
The international service club was founded in Detroit in 1915 as a networking group, but changed its purpose a few years later to helping children. It first began admitting women in 1987.
The Hyde Park Kiwanis Club started up in 1926. It hosted events, ran food drives and other service projects, and donated to local organizations like La Rabida Children’s Hospital.
The local chapter voted to dissolve in 2014. President Camille Hamilton-Doyle told the Herald at the time that the group’s membership had aged, and younger people had not joined.
"It's just a different world. People don't want to meet for an hour, hour and a half," she said.
But next week, Kiwanis members will be in Hyde Park and Kenwood for conversations with locals interested in bringing the club back, said Mary Meike, division 3 lieutenant governor for Kiwanis.
Meike said that three teams of two people will meet with residents in the area for support. Anyone interested in making an appointment to speak to them should contact Meike at 815-274-6698 or troutt7@comcast.net.
