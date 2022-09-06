Ald. Sophia King’s (4th) North Kenwood Oakland Advisory Council (NKOAC) gave the go-ahead to three neighborhood projects during its August 30 virtual meeting.
The projects include the development of eight luxury homes on a lot at 41st St. and Lake Park Ave., a new University of Chicago Medicine primary care facility on the northwest corner of Drexel Blvd. and 47th St. and the sale of a city-owned vacant lot adjacent to the Muddy Waters Mojo Museum to Chandra Cooper, founder and CEO of the museum, for use as a garden and outdoor venue.
The NKOAC is one of several neighborhood advisory councils formed by King to get feedback on community issues from her constituents. King's advisory councils have subcommittees that advise on particular areas and issues, including art and parks, education, development, infrastructure, safety, economic development, youth and seniors.
Advisory councils meet privately before the public meetings, where they have in-depth discussion about proposed projects and come to a decision with the alderman about the advisability of the projects. At the public meetings, projects given the go-ahead are presented.
For final city approval, all of these projects would need zoning variances, or building permits, etc., which are issued by various city commissions or departments.
Donna Fester, chair of the NKOAC's Development Committee managed the August 30th. meeting.
Muddy Waters Mojo Museum
4339 S. Lake Park Ave.
Chandra Cooper, granddaughter of Blues legend Muddy Waters and founder of the Muddy Waters Mojo Museum in North Kenwood, and her architect Edward Torrez presented the museum's proposal to acquire the vacant lot just north and adjacent to the museum from the city.
In March of this year the Commission on Chicago Landmarks voted unanimously to award $250,000 from its Adopt-a-Landmark-Fund for renovation of the museum, which is the historic home of Muddy Waters.
Throughout the past two summers, the museum has been hosting small early afternoon performances on the lot.
"We come to you tonight because we have been using this vacant lot with no problems or, or no issues the past two years," said Cooper during the meeting. "So what we’re proposing with the vacant lot… it would be a garden space; it would be a performance space; it would be a healing space."
Getting into specifics, Cooper said, “There will be a large fence in front, so it would be secured at all times. And... the back that will be blocked off as well. So there can be no riffraff or anyone you know, coming through there."
Prentice Butler, Chief of Staff to King, then interjected, "Let me kind of give context for what's going on."
"Typically (with) lots like this (owned by the City), we reserve these lots for development," said Butler. "However, this is a little bit different. And we believe this deserves special consideration given the cultural significance of this house and the plans for the museum at this location."
Concerns were expressed by several meeting attendees about parking during the lot performances.
Cooper explained that the museum had a relationship with One Stop, a market just up the block on Lake Park Ave., to use its large parking lot on the west side of Lake Park.
"We have an indefinite working relationship with Pete at One Stop," said Cooper referring to Pete Kladis, the store's owner.
When contacted by the Herald, Kladis said, “as long as I am around, they can use the parking lot."
41st Street Luxury Homes
1041 E. 41st St.
Lewis Korompilas, owner of Premium Builders and developer of the project said that the 41st Street luxury home development would comprise eight two-story units of approximately 3,000 square feet each.
The proposed luxury homes have garages that face an alley on their back sides. On their front sides they face a common area and an adjacent residential building.
The units would range from $700,000 to $750,000, said Korompilas.
As with the other projects presented during the meeting, the main questions asked were about parking on adjacent streets. Attendees were particularly concerned about parking on 41st which, apparently, is narrow and somewhat difficult to navigate when cars are parked along the block.
NKOAC chair Curtrice Scott, who lives near the development, agreed, noting that it is a very "awkward area" for street navigation. She added that drivers aren't obeying stop signs and that “no parking” signs haven't been placed along the stretches of 41st where parking is prohibited.
Pam Hutter, an architect working with the developers, noted that on-site parking for the development exceeded zoning requirements.
University of Chicago Medicine's Care Network Primary Care Facility
47th St. and Drexel Ave.
Scott Nicholson of Oak Brook-based InSite Real Estate, owners of the 13,000 square foot building and lot on the northwest corner of 47th and Drexel, presented a recent history of the site and its current plans to become a primary care facility.
Insite purchased the site in 2019, which it then retrofitted for Blink Fitness.
"We built it exactly to their specs and really brought it up to snuff, did a lot of improvements to the lot, put significant dollars into it, beautified the alleyways, the sidewalks, everything around it and signed a long-term lease," said Nicholson. "And then COVID happened and they decided that they didn't want to take it".
"So (now), we have a relationship with UCMC (University of Chicago Medicine's Care Network)," continued Nicholson. "(UCMC) thought it was perfect."
Les Stern, President of University of Chicago Medicine's Care Network presented the reasoning behind his organization's desire to develop the property as a primary care center.
"I think we all know there's a tremendous need for primary care services in the market," said Stern. "We see that on our medical center campus by having, sometimes, unfortunately, a four to six month waitlist for patients to be able to get into the clinics."
Stern explained that the clinic would offer primary care services from pediatrics through end of life, as well as various specialty services dependent on need.
"Another unique aspect of the clinic is that we plan to offer what's called our Primary Care Plus for seniors," said Stern.
“We know seniors have a number of acute needs relative to diabetes, hypertension, heart failure, etc. So offering wraparound services beyond a traditional primary care clinic, which may include nutrition, occupational health, social work (and) community health workers and the like, really to help the senior population on their health journey
The clinic will operate between 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., with the possibility of extended hours for patients who can only come in after hours on weekdays. There will also be weekend hours."
Returning to construction of the facility itself, Nicholson said, "We've done all these improvements to the property already. There's no major work that's going to be done."
The developers and University of Chicago Medicine's Care Network hope to open the clinic before June of next year.
