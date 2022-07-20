Chicago City Council greatly expanded the number of city properties eligible for a transit-oriented development (TOD), a program that incentivizes building more mixed-use developments— such as housing, offices, retail and parks— within a short walking distance of public transit.
Per the Connected Communities Ordinance, passed in council Wednesday (36-10), TOD incentives will be extended to a standard four-block radius around rail stations and two-block radius around certain bus stations.
Alds. Sophia King (4th) and Leslie Hairston (5th) supported the ordinance; Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) missed the meeting due to illness.
TOD benefits include parking relief, which eliminates minimum parking standards and puts a ceiling on the maximum number of parking spaces that can be built, and a density bonus that developers can receive to build more square footage without having to pay a fee.
Much of Hyde Park and the surrounding area was included under a 2019 TOD pilot that only included market-rate homes. During the pilot, TOD projects have been built at the terminus of the CTA Green Line in Woodlawn, and in January 2021, the mixed-use 43 Green project, next to the 43rd Street Green Line station and along the 43 bus route in Bronzeville, won Chicago Plan Commission approval in Bronzeville.
Nevertheless, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office cited a 2020 analysis of developments that accessed TOD incentives between 2016 and 2019 that found that 90% of TOD projects were built in the North and Northwest sides and downtown, including the West Loop.
Bolstering transit-adjacent investments in the immediate area, several local CTA bus routes have been made eligible for TOD benefits under the new ordinance: the 2 Hyde Park Express, the 3 King Drive, the 4 Cottage Grove, the 6 Jackson Park Express, the 15 Jeffery Local, the 26 South Shore Express, the 28 Stony Island, the 43 43rd, the 47 47th, the 55 Garfield, the 63 63rd, the 67 67th-69th-71st and the 71 71st/South Shore.
In a statement about the ordinance, Department of Housing (DOH) Commissioner Marisa Novara said that development near transit maximizes housing affordability and accessibility, as well as improves pedestrian safety and better connects people to their jobs. "The passage of the Connected Communities Ordinance strengthens our commitment to development near transit that prioritizes people, safety and affordability, and is a big step toward more equitable outcomes by race and income across the city.”
The ordinance also includes pedestrian safety standards on new construction near rail stations, incentives for putting in affordable units in TOD projects and protections against the loss of two- and three-flats near transit in communities facing displacement pressures by requiring special permission to replace multi-family homes with single-family homes.
Steven Vance, an urban planner and the founding CEO of Chicago Cityscape, a real estate information platform, said that the ordinance’s cost-reductions for developers —such as by not requiring parking— could translate to savings for residents.
“The idea is, Chicago has pretty good transit, we should allow more people to live near that good transit, so let's make it cheaper to build there,” said Vance. “(The ordinance) allows property owners to build more units than NIMBYism or zoning rules would otherwise allow, and require them to not build too much parking because cheap or free parking causes a lot of unnecessary trips by car, which ruins the pedestrian-oriented nature that the area around transit-dense neighborhoods should have.”
Additionally, WTTW reports that an anti-aldermanic prerogative provision that would have allowed three-unit residences to be built in wealthy neighborhoods near transit hubs without City Council permission got stripped during the ordinance's committee hearing.
$15 million pilot will help South Shore owner-occupants pay for repairs, homeowner associations get loans for maintenance
The council also passed a measure creating the South Shore Condo/Co-Op Preservation Fund, which will utilize the DOH Troubled Buildings Initiative and the Chicago Community Loan Fund (CCLF) to establish a loan and grant program to assist owner-occupants in the community areas with repairs and provide loans to homeowner associations for maintenance.
Both Lightfoot and Hairston noted how many South Shore residents are older and on fixed incomes. The lakefront neighborhood has a number of single-family homes and multi-unit buildings with condominiums and apartments; many of the Black condominium owners are at risk of conversion because of their inability to pay for deferred maintenance or get loans with longer terms than five to seven years.
The ongoing construction of the Obama Presidential Center and renovations of Jackson and South Shore parks are heightening concerns about gentrification.
The pilot is assessing one building and HOA first to gauge its physical and financial needs, after which an ordinance to establish a loan or grant solution for it will be introduced to the council. After that pilot assessment, homeowners and HOAs will be able to apply to the CCLF for program assistance through a city-established fund. Condominium-owners will be able to finance repairs with reduced interest rates.
From the council floor, Hairston said the pilot was something she had been working on for two decades, noting that the idea came about during the widespread conversion of apartments to condominiums during the 2000s housing bubble.
"Then the market crashed in 2008, so then we had a big exodus (of buyers)," she said. "As we move in these times, we have to find a way to keep the people who are our taxpayers, who are our voters, who are our teachers, our nurses, our plumbers, our electricians, our postal carriers — who have saved their money and purchased — stay in their homes and and their condos when good things are happening in the neighborhood.
"As we know as people age and the income does not match the rate of inflation, then we need to do something to help our residents to stay in their housing. And this isn't just unique to condos and cooperatives; it also can apply to our homeowners who have been in neighborhoods for 50-plus years. I think that this is a wonderful pilot. I look forward to continuing the work to make sure that we can do this citywide."
Bid fails to drop some speeding camera tickets
The council did not pass an ordinance to overturn the $35 speeding tickets for motorists going 6 to 9 mph over the speed limit. It failed 18-26; King and Hairston voted for it, having pledged support for it last month out of concerns about equity.
According to a January report from the University of Illinois-Chicago, a disproportionate number of tickets issued to drivers who broke traffic laws have come from red light and speed cameras in majority-Black and brown communities, and low-income neighborhoods.
That same report, however, also associates the city’s speed cameras (analyzing a period prior to the 6 to 9 mph ticket ordinance) with a 15% decrease in traffic fatalities and serious injuries. (The report examined the safety-impact of 101 speed camera locations from 2015-2017, comparing the rate of traffic accidents near the cameras to a period from 2010-2012, prior to when the cameras were installed.)
Deviating from local Alds., South Side Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) voted against the measure, noting pedestrian deaths in her ward due to speeding vehicles.
"Speed kills," she said, recalling witnessing a pedestrian's death on Cottage Grove Ave., which she called an “unofficial highway.”
There are two cameras locally, both near Washington Park: at 536 E. Morgan Drive and 5330 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Motorists caught speeding by the cameras are sent $35 fines.
The council also passed an ordinance that would allow the Chicago Police Department to impound cars that have been used in drag races and other reckless, showoff driving and a revision to the city's ethics ordinance that ups the maximum fines the Board of Ethics can levy, expands conflict-of-interest provisions and disallows former alderpersons from being able to access the council floor to lobby incumbents.
