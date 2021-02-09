The parking lot at Kimbark Plaza flooded yesterday after a water pipe broke in front of Leona's Pizzeria, 1236 E. 53rd St.
Parts of the parking lot was cordoned off, though motorists still had to drive through several inches of water. As of Tuesday afternoon, city workers had not yet finished repairing the pipe, though the parking lot was not flooded.
