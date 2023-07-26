Jonathan Swain, longtime owner of Kimbark Beverage Shoppe, 1214 E. 53rd St., has temporarily closed the Kimbark Plaza liquor store as he sells it to new owners.
A second generation owner of the shop, Swain has owned the store since 2008, having taken it over from his sister, Gail Swain. A Hyde Park native with law and business degrees from Duke University, Swain is also the founder and organizer of Hyde Park Summer Fest.
The shop has been in the family since the location was purchased by John W. Swain, Sr. and wife Tequilla Swain in 1974. The storefront was originally built in 1963 as part of an Urban Renewal-era shopping center.
The news was announced in a statement from the Swain family and a sign on the shuttered shop’s door.
“Since the passing of our dad John Swain Sr. in 2020, we have been contemplating next steps for our family business,” the statement reads. “And while this decision was a difficult one for us, we have decided that it is time to pass the Kimbark torch to new owners.”
According to city data, a business license has been issued to A & S Beverages Wine & Spirits for the storefront. The company, owned by businessman Eddie Elkhatib, operates two liquor stores on the South Side: one in Greater Grand Crossing and another in Back of the Yards.
“We cannot thank the community enough for welcoming us with open arms since our arrival in 1974 as it has been an absolute joy to serve you. For nearly 50 years, you have blessed us with the opportunity to celebrate your best moments and journey with you through some of the most difficult. We are forever grateful,” the statement reads.
As Kimbark Beverage closes for the transfer of ownership and a period of remodeling, another area shop is working to secure a liquor license. Last month, Harper Foods, 1455 E. 57th St., applied for a liquor license — an approval process that can take one to three months.
Jonathan Swain declined to comment.
