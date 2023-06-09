Kevin Laron Thunderbird, a 36-year-old father of five boys, was shot to death late Monday night, June 5, in Hyde Park.
At about 11:45 p.m., Thunderbird was walking on the 5100 block of South Dorchester Avenue when a vehicle passing by opened fire, according to the police. Thunderbird returned fire but was stuck in the stomach and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
No arrests have been made. A handgun was recovered from the scene and Area One detectives are investigating, police report.
The shooting comes weeks after Thunderbird’s three oldest sons, Kenwood Academy star athletes Kevin Jr., K’Vion and Kevari, celebrated the school’s first baseball city championship.
“Last night I lost my Father I never seen anything like this coming to me or my family I love you pops and I promise you I’m going to carry our last name and our family won’t ever have to struggle again,” tweeted K’Vion, a recent high school graduate.
“I’m at a lost for words never woulda thought I would lose my father or even have to make this post,” tweeted Kevin Jr., a rising senior.
“We send our deepest condolences to the Thunderbird family,” a spokesperson for Kenwood Academy’s football program wrote in a statement. “Kevin Sr. was an active and supportive parent who never missed a game and most practices. Kevin, K’vion, and Kevari, we are here for you and are always a call away.”
On Thursday evening, hundreds of family, friends and community members gathered for a vigil for Thunderbird, held on the baseball diamond of Simeon Career Academy, where Thunderbird once played center field.
"This was some of his happiest days, center field at this baseball field," his mother, Diane Thunderbird, said in an interview with ABC 7.
During the vigil, Thunderbird’s oldest sons told ABC that their father’s name will live on through them, on and off the field.
