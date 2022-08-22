Last July, Maxwell Murray, a Detroit native and DePaul student, gathered a handful of strangers in Kenwood for a Sunday soccer scrimmage.
One match soon turned into weekly scrimmages, drawing dozens of interested players and spectators. On any given Sunday last summer, you could be sure to find a group of street soccer players in red and yellow pinnies playing on a defunct basketball court, listening to broadcasts of soccer games in Europe or playlists of afrobeat, techno and house music.
These matches were part of Murray’s Urban Football League, a recreational soccer program for all ages based in Kenwood Community Park, 1330 E. 50th St. Now in its second year, the league has grown rapidly this summer, spreading to parks in Pilsen, partnering with Chicago Fire, the city’s professional soccer team, and running workshops for young players.
“When I organized the first pick-up, it was just a lot of homies that I didn’t know, who are now some of my best friends today… Everything felt like a domino effect after that,” said Murray. “I do feel that what the Urban Football League has brought back is a sense of community around the game.”
Last year, the league’s Saturday soccer workshops saw only a few attendees each week. Now, Murray teaches up to 20 kids per clinic. At clinics, kids as young as 5-years-old run through dribbling drills, mini scrimmages and other activities, such as dodgeball.
Closing out this summer’s youth sessions in early August, Murray and other UFL volunteers created kits for the kids, sending participants home with personalized jerseys.
The league has begun to garner media attention, too. In mid-May, Justin Reynolds, Chicago Fire defender and a homegrown player, dropped by Kenwood Community Park for a Sunday scrimmage with a camera crew in tow. Weeks later, during the June 19 Chicago Fire—D.C. United game at Soldier Field, scenes of Reynolds and the Kenwood players lit up the jumbotron.
Murray and other players were all featured in the special, and they and their families were all invited to the Soldier Field match.
On July 26, UFL was also the focal point of a Nike soccer commercial; a segment featured Murray and other players at Pilsen’s Reyes (Guadalupe) Park, 821 W. 19th St., where they hold Wednesday night scrimmages.
“We had house music, people brought some beers out and things like that,” Murray said. “It was a really cool space, and they wanted to highlight that.”
Murray hopes to use the club’s growing numbers and name recognition to expand into more South Side neighborhoods.
As of now, Murray is looking for empty lots or a big enough patch of pavement to build community-oriented street soccer courts. These “community pitches,” Murray said, should go in lots where homes once stood.
“Part of one of our missions is to revitalize abandoned lots that exist in neighborhoods like Woodlawn or Englewood,” Murray said. “Reimagine these lots where Black homes used to live, and possibly build them into many soccer pitches, so that you could embed this culture into communities.”
Murray started his journey in football at the tender age of 3-years-old, when he took lessons through a nonprofit community organization called “The Neighborhood Club” in Grosse Pointe, Michigan; about eight miles east of Detroit. He would eventually play for travel teams from the Detroit metro area, as well as the Grosse Pointe North High School Norsemen, before graduating in 2017.
“I’m definitely more of a dribbler and creative player,” Murray said. “But as you kind of get better, and as kids get bigger and stronger, all those things level out as more based on just technique.”
Murray enrolled at DePaul the following fall and initially majored in communications (he switched to media and design shortly after).
Since entering college and in the absence of going pro, Murray has been searching for another way to devote his life to the sport.
The inception of the league came partly from Murray’s experiences visiting Europe and North Africa. There he discovered an enormous adoration that most of the world holds for the sport (known as football outside of the U.S.). Murray wanted to duplicate that same popularity in Chicago.
“I went to Brussels, Belgium, and I was very overwhelmed and inspired by the presence of street football in those places,” he said. “When I was in Morocco, I was in the medina kicking around with young Moroccan kids with plastic bottles, flat footballs and things like that.”
Returning to Chicago, Murray began playing pick-up games at local beaches during the summers and at the Chicago Fire Recreational Center.
Now an African and Black diaspora studies major about to begin his last year of college, Murray was finally moved to start the project after reading “The CARICOM Guide to Black Male Mental Health,” a book that explores the relationship between Black culture and football.
Though the 23-year-old never fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a professional player, Murray said he’s found a bigger calling.
“This is what I want to do; this is who I am,” Murray said.
