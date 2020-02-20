After a huge upset over #5 Evanston Township on Tuesday night, the Kenwood Broncos were scheduled to return to action at home against 22nd ranked Orr High School on Thursday.
Prior to tip off, however, the Broncos received news that Orr had forfeited the game because three players were ill.
Several players from the Broncos voiced skepticism regarding the timing of the cancellation.
"They must have noticed we beat #5 Evanston," said one Bronco player. "I believe they didn't want to take a risk of affecting their rankings going into the state playoffs."
Kenwood's athletic director Les Gil said that because the game was an add-on, Orr may have decided it wouldn't be a safe game to play and would rather focus on the state playoffs.
"As a team, we are getting ready for the state playoffs," said Gil, who is looking forward to the state playoffs in two weeks. "Currently, we are in a good place right now."
Gil said since upsetting #5 Evanston on their home floor on Tuesday night, there is a new-found confidence and focus from the team.
Thursday's forfeit was Kenwood's final home game of the 2020 regular season.
The Broncos final regular season game will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, against Thea Bowman Academy in Gary, Indiana. Game time 8:30 PM at Thea Bowman High School.
(0) comments
