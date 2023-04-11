Walmart will close four of its locations in Chicago by the end of this week, including the 47th Street store in Kenwood. The retail giant is shuttering half of its remaining locations in the city due to the company’s failure to turn a profit in Chicago in more than a decade.
In a statement released today, April 11, Walmart announced that the following stores will close by Sunday:
- Chatham Supercenter, the Walmart Health center and the Walmart Academy, 8431 S. Stewart Ave.
- Kenwood Neighborhood Market, 4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
- Lakeview Neighborhood Market, 2844 N. Broadway St.
- Little Village Neighborhood Market, 2551 W. Cermak Rd.
After these stores close, however, their pharmacies will remain open and continue to serve patients for the next 30 days.
“Collectively our Chicago stores have not been profitable since we opened the first one nearly 17 years ago – these stores lose tens of millions of dollars a year, and their annual losses nearly doubled in just the last five years,” said the company in a statement. The company will pay laid-off workers through this August and is offering transfers to the city’s remaining four Walmart locations. It will also “work with local leaders to help find reuse options for these buildings.”
The Kenwood location opened in 2013, the anchor tenant of the mixed-use residential building completed that year. The 41,000-square-foot grocery store was selected after the original tenant, an Aldi, fell through.
With its closure, the nearest full-service grocery stores are all more than a mile away. Remaining stores include the Mariano's in Bronzeville, 3857 S. Martin Luther King Dr., and two Hyde Park area grocers: Whole Foods, 5118 S. Lake Park Ave., and Hyde Park Produce Market, 1226 E. 53rd St.
