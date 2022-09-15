Kenwood Academy is treating students' trauma, reassessing its security plans and has no plans to change its open-campus policy in the aftermath of a student's murder on Friday, Sept. 9, Principal Karen Calloway said at a Sept. 15 local school council meeting.
Calloway also provided more information about the victim, Kanye Perkins, 17, a former Hyde Park Academy High School student who had just begun school at Kenwood a few weeks before his death.
"It is a very devastating event for our school community, and I went through very many steps to ensure that the 2,352 students who we have were safe," Calloway said. "My first priority when anything happens like that is the safety of students and staff and to follow the protocols that Chicago Public Schools has put in place."
CPS cleared her email to parents and families that afternoon. On Monday, Sept. 12, school clinicians met with students to begin working through their trauma, and teachers discussed the event with their classes. The school administration has also discussed the death with staff; Calloway noted that a dean was the last school official to speak to Perkins 20 minutes before his death and that he was on the scene soon afterwards.
Psychological work has continued with students who are still emotionally struggling with the death. On Sept. 15, outside professionals worked with the school clinicians on a series of talks with the students about understanding trauma and how to deal with it; some sessions also included mindfulness activities for the students meant to relieve anxiety.
Calloway also said the Kenwood senior class is thinking of ways to memorialize Perkins and move forward from the tragedy. She said the student council wants to meet with councils of other South Side high schools to discuss strategies to make their schools safer. The school itself has created an anonymous in-school tipline to let deans know about tensions between students, or to get help to students who need it.
Calloway is also sending out communications to Kenwood families about the school's ongoing response to the death.
The school has requested more yellow-vested Safe Passage workers to patrol during students' lunchtimes in addition to at the beginning and end of the school day, though posting them there is dependent on contracting. Calloway said the school administration has assigned its Chicago Police Department school resource officers (SROs) to patrol on campus outside the school building during the lunch hour.
Calloway acknowledged the controversy over SROs — students across CPS have called for SRO removal — but said she is trying to find out a way to utilize them in a way that best serves the school. "I think right now, instead of having them sit in a room where they're not visible, which was the recommendation of some students here two years ago, it's a better idea to have them outside patrolling the grounds keeping students safe" as they move between school buildings and sites off campus, she said.
Calloway also has a meeting planned with the University of Chicago Police Department to discuss "enhancing" the partnership with officers as students walk off-campus for lunch.
"We want them to be visual on our campus as (students) come and go between Kenwood and the bus stop or Kenwood and McDonalds," she said. "It's only a few places that they go. They don't go too far, but they are in an area where we need more eyes."
Around half of Kenwood students eat lunch off-campus; students also leave campus to take college classes or to go to internships. Calloway said there are no discussions about making Kenwood's campus closed during the school day.
"It's an equity issue, because if we close Kenwood, we have to close Lane, Jones, Payton, Whitney Young," she said.
"Keep in mind, (Kenwood) is a pre-college experience for (students), and everything we do is getting them ready for their next level, which is college," Calloway said. "To lock them in and not allow them to be able to navigate is, to me, philosophically the wrong thing to do."
She noted that Perkins' murderers are believed to have specifically targeted him and that there has been no other episode like this in her 21-year career at Kenwood. There is not enough space in the building to accommodate all of the students for lunch, but Calloway noted that parents can have their students stay in the building for lunch if they want.
Calloway also spoke about Perkins.
"This week has been challenging because we lost a young man. Many of our students didn't know him. He was very new to Kenwood; he'd been here two weeks," she said. "But the idea of someone losing their life so close to the school is stressful to everyone. We feel very, very bad about it, and our condolences go out to the family — and also to the many students who did know him across the city."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.