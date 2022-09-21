Construction on the "Kenwood Link," Kenwood Academy's $8.3 million elevated, enclosed pedway connecting the main building with the former Canter Middle School is set to begin in early 2023.
On Sept. 13, the Public Buildings Commission voted to approve the project's final budget — up from last year's estimates of $7.5 million — and proceed with construction.
According to a representative of the commission, is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
The process to get the pedway build has stretched for years. As it stands, students have to leave one building to go to the other, braving the elements. The pedway will span the parking lot between the two buildings, linking them.
"It's been a longstanding desire of the principal of that campus to make sure that those buildings are linked so that there can be free flow between administrator staff and students," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot during the commission meeting.
In previous Herald reporting, Calloway has said the pedway is dual-purpose: Shielding students and staff from the elements and improving campus safety.
Though Ald. Sophia King (4th) initially proposed paying for the project through dollars raised by the 53rd Street Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, district, funding will instead come from the Chicago Public Schools' 2022 Capital Budget.
Funding for CPS' 2022 Capital budget, which totals $706.6 million of investments to neighborhood schools across the city, comes primarily from future issuance of general obligation bonds, which are principally repaid by the district's Evidence-Based Funding (EBF) model.
