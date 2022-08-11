A 38-year-old Kenwood man was shot just after midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 9. after confronting a group of men that had broken into his car.
Police said three men had broken into his car parked on the 4600 block of S. Lake Park Ave. When the owner’s daughter alerted him of the break-in, he went to confront the men, who shot him in the ankle and fled. The man was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.
According to police, as of Tuesday afternoon, three suspects have been taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.