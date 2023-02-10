The Kenwood Lady Broncos beat the Taft High School Eagles in Wednesday’s semifinal game at Credit Union 1 Arena, winning with a final score of 64-42 to secure a spot in Saturday’s city championship.
The Lady Broncos secured a lead against Taft early and held it throughout the game, scoring 36 points in the paint and 13 on fast breaks. The Eagles rallied in the third quarter by adding 12 points, but the Lady Broncos shut down defensively towards the game’s end.
"I thought the first quarter went pretty much according to plan," said head coach Andre Lewis. "But I thought in the remainder of the game, we were too inconsistent … we turned the ball over way too much. We have to be better and our preparation has to be better for Saturday."
Senior guard Natasha Barnes led the team’s offense in the Feb. 8 game, scoring 12 points, along with adding five assists and three steals.
"I just try to do what I do best, shoot the ball when I'm open," Barnes said. "And look for my open teammates and have high energy throughout the game."
Last February, the Kenwood Academy girls basketball team came away empty-handed from the Chicago Public League championship game against the Whitney Young Dolphins in a razor thin 57-55 loss. Headed back to the championship for the second year, the game will be a rematch between the Lady Broncos and the Dolphins.
The team, which is ranked no. 5 in the IHSA Class 4A division, hasn’t lost a game since its Jan. 14 defeat by Loyola Academy with a score of 67-55. Since then, the Lady Broncos have gone on to win its next 11 games and clinched its third consecutive Red South conference title.
Looking ahead to Saturday’s championship game, Lewis is focused on maintaining good defense. “The biggest things are that you have to be able to defend without fouling,” he said. “You have to be able to rebound the basketball at a high efficiency.”
A win on Saturday would bring in the first CPL title for Kenwood Academy’s basketball program. Later that day, the Kenwood boys basketball team will also compete in the city championship against Simeon Career Academy.
“It would be historical, it would be legendary,” Young said. “That’s what we have been working for; all of the summer workouts, conditioning, all of that. This is what we’re here for.”
The Chicago Public League girls championship game is on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Credit Union 1 Arena, 525 South Racine Ave. The game starts at 2 p.m.
