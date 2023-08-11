For many serious high school athletes, there are three big goals players hope to accomplish before graduation: Lead the team to a championship, garner recognition as a standout athlete and earn sports scholarships. Over the last few years, Kenwood Academy has produced a number of talented players who have done just that, the latest of whom is varsity girl’s basketball point guard Ariella Henigan.
An incoming junior at Kenwood, Henigan has competed in two city championships, been named an all-city team player and brought in 12 college offers to play on NCAA Division I teams.
Institutions such as the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, University of Illinois-Chicago, Loyola University Chicago and Bradley University are interested in the 16-year-old hoop star. Last month, Henigan also collected offers from two Southern Illinois University schools, Howard University, Wagner College, the universities of Akron and Buffalo, and Indiana State University.
“It feels wonderful, I did not expect to get so many,” said Henigan. “It’s very heartwarming to know how much my work is being paid off.”
Henigan was first introduced to the game as a fifth-grader by her father Terrance Henigan, who played for George Westinghouse College Prep, and her aunt, a former player for Curie Metro High School and Malcolm X College. That year, she joined Legacy Charter School’s team, and soon after the Chicago Hoops Express’ Lady Dribblers.
Henigan and her family moved from Wicker Park to Hyde Park a few years ago, and she joined Kenwood and the Lady Broncos for her freshman year in 2021, leading the team in steals (74) and assists (87); she averaged 2.7 steals and 3.2 assists per game. She finished that year with a total of 226 points scored, making her the third-leading scorer behind senior teammates Brianna McDaniel and Whitney Dunn. Henigan was also ranked sixth in her graduation class of 2025 by Prep Girls Hoops Illinois.
“We had a good season in my freshman year, it was very fun and exciting,” she said.
Henigan coming to Kenwood, Lewis said, has been a boon for the team and her career.
“She did an exceptional job as a freshman,” Lewis said. “She didn’t get a lot of shots every game, but it was never a major concern for her either. She bought into playing hard by being a good defender and facilitator — she started every game as a freshman.”
Her sophomore year, Henigan helped lead the Lady Broncos to a 30-5 record, scoring 393 points that season and averaging 11.9 per game. She once again led the Lady Broncos in assists with 135 (a 4.1 average) and in free throws (86%). Last year, she earned an honorable mention on the News-Gazette All-State 100 list and a spot on the Her Chi Culture All-City first team.
Beyond her skills on the court improving, Lewis said Henigan has grown into a leader.
“Ariella is a great communicator, she asks a lot of questions,” said Lewis. “And she takes being coached hard very well, which is not always the case for 16-year-olds.”
Henigan agrees: “I think I’m a good leader … I give people good advice and I set a great example.”
Regarding the scholarships, Lewis said, “I know the amount of work she has put into growing as a player and person, and really developing her skillset. I’m very proud and happy for her, because I know what she does behind the scenes.”
“Ariella’s probably in the gym a minimum of five to six days a week,” he continued. “She works really hard to improve her game.”
With the new season little more than three months away, Henigan said she’s ready to take on the title of team captain.
“I am ready for the challenge, I’ve been waiting for this since I came to Kenwood of having that title,” she said. “I can’t wait until the season starts.”
