The Kenwood Lady Broncos season came to an end Thursday night, when they lost to top-ranked Simeon 68-51 in the state playoffs.
The loss was the Lady Broncos third straight loss to the Lady Wolverines this season.
"That was … our biggest focus: to start off strong," said Jonathan Davenport, head coach of the Lady Wolverines. "Last time we played them we started off real slow."
And the Lady Wolverines did get off to a fast start, building leads of 9-0, 11-1, and 15-8 in the first quarter.
The Lady Broncos offense struggled in the first half, missing a series of jump shots, multiple lay-ups and several fast break opportunities.
In spite of 8 points by sophomore Brianna McDaniel in the first half, the Lady Broncos had no answer for the low post scoring of Simeon's Aneesah Morrow and Khaniah Gardner. Both Morrow and Gardner tallied 10 first half points to help the Lady Wolverines build a 34-25 halftime lead.
Simeon continued its dominance in the second half, and the Lady Broncos never really challenged. Morrow finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds for the game, while Gardner put up 21 points and 11 rebounds for the game.
At one point during the fourth quarter, the Lady Broncos fell behind by as many as 19 points. McDaniel led the Lady Broncos with 20 points.
The loss ended the Lady Broncos outstanding season that featured a school record 27 wins, a Regional Championship (5th time in last 7 years), CPS Championship runner-up (2nd time in 3 years), a 14-game winning streak, a 14-0 start (best start in school history) and finishing as a first time IHSA Sectional Finalist.
Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:
Aneesah Morrow, Simeon, 23 points and 12 rebounds.
Brianna McDaniel, Kenwood, 20 points.
