After four years of searching, the free clinic at Kenwood United Church of Christ may finally have found a medical professional to take over the work of its founding doctor, the late Dr. David Stewart. It will open for business on Friday, March 31.
An M.D. who had enrolled as a seminarian at the Lutheran School of Theology, Stewart founded the Norma Jean Sanders Free Clinic at the turn of the millennium in collaboration with LeRoy Sanders, then pastor and now pastor emeritus of the church at 4600 S. Greenwood Ave. Kenwood UCC has been a leader in providing services to the poor and homeless, running a soup kitchen since the early 1980s, serving breakfast and lunch every weekday but Wednesday.
Supported by the Hyde Park and Kenwood Interfaith Council and a dedicated group of volunteers, the soup kitchen draws its biggest crowd on Fridays, typically up to 35 people. The clinic will operate alongside it, seeing walk-in patients free of charge on Fridays from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m.
In the clinic’s first 12 years of operation, Stewart logged more than 10,000 exams and consultations, primarily with patients who would otherwise have had to resort to emergency rooms or do without care.
Stewart screened visitors for high blood pressure, diabetes, infections. He was often able to ease arthritis or breathing problems with medication. He referred patients out to dentists and other specialists. Another parishioner, Roger Dart, was certified as a pedorthist. He checked feet, which often offer clues to diseases like diabetes.
The church briefly reopened the clinic in November with another doctor, but Sanders said the arrangement lasted only a couple of weeks due to “conflicting agendas.”
He said he’s confident that he and the new doctor, Maurice Brownlee, are on the same page. “We have the same vision,” Sanders said.
Brownlee is medical director of a health facility in the Lakeview neighborhood, one of several operated by Wellness Homes of Chicago. Sanders said the facility has been operating for seven or eight years.
“We went and looked at his place, then he looked at ours and said, ‘It’s a match,’” Sanders recalled. “I think everything’s going to work out OK.”
An open house at the clinic is planned for April 15, in collaboration with the Interfaith Council and the Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization. The event will introduce the community to the clinic and the services it provides. All are welcome, and Sanders hopes to see people from churches, schools, nonprofits and local businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.