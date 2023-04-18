At Kenwood Academy, a school widely recognized in the community for its programs in music, theater and dance, no one seems to remember the last time those three disciplines were pulled together into a musical theater production.
But thanks to the efforts of some students, a math teacher and a couple of other faculty volunteers, the day is coming. Two days, in fact: Wednesday, April 26 and Friday, April 28. At 5:30 p.m. on each of those evenings, a cast of 18 will present a student-written musical revue, weaving songs from their favorite Broadway shows into scenes that dramatize their own unique experiences of high school.
One scene is about getting ready for prom, and frames a number from “Hairspray” called “Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now.” In the students’ script, moms drop in on their daughters and are appalled when dressing gowns are doffed to reveal the actual prom attire.
The opening scene frames a big dance number from “Fame” by describing Kenwood seniors’ life ambitions: They want to be social media influencers.
The fact that the script is laced with inside jokes, which teens may have to explain to their parents, makes the whole thing that much more delicious. So says Jayden White, the Kenwood sophomore serving as assistant director. She and two cast members wrote the scenes. In a phone interview last week, she said, “Today we sang, danced, reviewed lines. There’s a lot going on at one time, and it’s very fun to see it all come together onstage.”
A veteran of Kenwood’s choral, dance and drama programs, White began about a year ago to ask teachers about the possibility of a musical. The drama club’s winter production had left her itching to direct, and she found musicals “more inspiring” than regular stage plays. Other students voiced support.
Drama teacher John Keith said he’d always wanted to do a musical, but his schedule was packed with other projects. The choral directors and dance teachers likewise had their plates loaded with activity, including participation in the arts contests from which Kenwood students often return with trophies.
It was Corinna Christman, a math teacher and community theater aficionado, who offered to direct interested students in a show. She’d heard through the grapevine about the student queries.
“They didn’t ask me, because I’m in the math department,” said Christman, a college theater minor who’s active with groups like the Chicago Chorale and the Hyde Park Community Players. “But I’m very well-versed in music theater. I know the value of the collaboration and I know how much fun it is.”
So she hung some flyers around the school, offering to convene a group of students and some more teachers to mount a revue. The response from students was energetic. From the faculty appeared choreographer Lauretta Schaefer and choral director Jeanel LeBlanc, both of whom assist with Kenwood’s arts programs.
“Our goal was to show that it can be done,” said Christman. If this goes well, she added, the team hopes to produce an actual Broadway show next fall.
Since the project belongs to no department or budget, the teachers went out on a limb, lending much time and creativity to the project without the promise of compensation. A Kickstarter will, if successful, provide stipends for the teachers and enough cash for a few key costume pieces. (The online crowdfunding campaign has so far raised $1,077 of a $1,200 goal.)
At an initial brainstorming session, students came up with the idea of writing a script about the Kenwood experience. Christman compiled a list of their favorite showtunes and potential themes for scenes, challenging the students to answer questions through their script-writing. A scene about overcoming obstacles will introduce "Make Them Hear You" from “Ragtime,” and the song "525,600 Minutes" will cap a segment exploring what they’ll miss about high school.
As opening night loomed closer, assistant director White described the preparations as “nerve-wracking, but at the same time exciting.”
“I got to contribute to it in a major way,” she said. “It’s going to look good on my resume that I did something like this in high school.”
Christman searched school records going back 20 years and couldn’t find any precedent for the show, which is titled, “5015: the Musical.”
Tickets are $15 for adults and can be purchased at the door to the Kenwood Academy auditorium 5015 S. Blackstone Ave. But if you donate at least $15 to the Kickstarter, you’re automatically in.
Editor’s note: Andrea Holliday is a member of the Hyde Park Community Players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.