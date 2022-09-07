Like many student athletes, Logan Lester, a senior at Kenwood Academy and wide receiver for the Broncos, has big plans for his football career after graduation.
“I want to play in the NFL one day,” said Lester.
But also like many high school athletes, the path to professional playing is murky. The Hyde Park native has been playing football since age seven, competing in friendly pick-up games with friends before moving on to the more-serious flag football at age 10. Five years later, as a sophomore at Kenwood Academy he made the school’s varsity team as a wide receiver.
Despite his success on the Broncos and lifelong love for the game—Lester said he got his passion for the sport from his dad— the chance of getting an athletic scholarship is very low.
According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, only about 2% of high school athletes are awarded some form of scholarship. The odds get even smaller when vying for a position at an NCAA Division I school. There are only about 125 Division I programs in the country, each offering fewer than 100 scholarships. NCAA research from 2020 estimates that there are about one million high school football players, making the odds of going on to play for a Division I school less than 1%. (Even in a top school, according to the NCAA, the odds of then going on to play professionally are 1.5%.)
This winter, Lester’s slim odds were boosted when he was accepted into the high school athlete incubator, the Beyond Sports Foundation.
The Beyond Sports Foundation is a Highland Park-based nonprofit that helps student-athletes become stronger candidates for college athletic scholarships through a program that combines professional development workshops, academic tutoring and athletic training. It was founded in 2007 by sports performance enhancement specialist Elias Karras, and so far has assisted more than 180 students across a variety of high school sports.
In January of this year, Lester attended one of the nonprofit’s football camps. Though the program interested him, it was meeting Landon Cox, a former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, that convinced him to apply.
“He told me about the foundation, and how it can help me a lot with academics and also with football,” said Lester. “Also, it could help a lot financially too.”
Cox, one of the foundation’s first student-athletes when it began in 2007, is now the organization’s director of athletics and college support. Lester said Cox told him that the foundation was his best shot to play collegiate football at an NCAA Division I school, and the organization would cover his expenses with the Broncos.
He was soon accepted into the 11-month program and quickly had to adjust to the strict regimen of a BSF student-athlete. The first priority was bumping his grades up. He began weekly tutoring sessions on Wednesday nights, and within a year his GPA rose from a 3.3 to 3.4 average.
In addition to academics, he was also enrolled in weekly athletic training. For Lester, these training sessions come on the heels of a promising 2021 season that ended in heartbreak.
Last fall, he was at the top of his game— averaging 43.4 receiving yards per game and registering 25 receptions and four touchdowns— when he suffered a season-ending dislocated shoulder.
Sidelined indefinitely, he watched from the bench as the Broncos took home their first Chicago Public League championship (with a 10-3 record).
Now that he’s back on the field, with Cox’s training Lester hopes to join the team in another CPL championship.
“Coach Landon I’d say has the biggest impact as far as my field of plays. He taught me a lot of stuff that would translate on the field,” said Lester. “I can talk to Landon about anything; I can ask him any question outside of football and I know he’ll give me a real answer.”
As part of the program’s professional development arm, on Sundays, BSF student-athletes head to the Highland Park facility for a guest speaker series that includes professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs and nutritionists.
“It gives me a great view of what it’s like for people that been ahead of us and to see what they have done by following the steps that are laid out for us,” Lester said. “It gives you better motivation and a better path.”
In the last 15 years, according to the BSF website, more than 150 student-athletes have graduated high school and gone on to attend college. Of those students, 88% have graduated from college. In 2022, 16 BSF student-athletes were awarded collegiate athletic scholarships.
“We want to be able to help them obviously become better athletes and students,” Cox said. “(And) also prepare them for life after the sport.”
Life after the sport is a reality that Cox knows all too well. After his NFL career ended in 2013, he turned his attention to athletic training. Cox became a performance trainer for the EFT Sports Training gym in Highland Park, which was owned by BSF founder Karras, and joined the foundation five years later.
“It takes a village to raise a kid,” Cox said. “It takes people who really care so we can be able to push them towards the right direction.”
Today, Lester is on Illinois’ class of 2023 top football recruits list. Although Lester was recruited by nine Division I schools, such as the University of Iowa and University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he committed to Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo this past June. He is currently undecided on a major.
“I chose Western Michigan because the coaching staff made it feel like a real home when I visited,” Lester said. “They were all real welcoming and everything felt genuine. The wide receiver coach got to see me in action. He told me that Western Michigan can be home to me whenever I want it to be.”
Reflecting on this past year, Lester said he’s fortunate to have gotten the foundation’s assistance.
“It helps a lot from a financial standpoint and also just for training. I’m just very happy; not a lot of people get access to things like this,” he said. “I just want to take advantage of an opportunity I was given.”
Three weeks into his senior year and with his college plans solidified, Lester has set his sights on the state’s top trophy.
“I want a state championship and I want to win with my team,” he said. “It’s been a rocky high school career. But this year, I feel like it’s my time to finally go full steam ahead and give it all I got.”
