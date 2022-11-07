Following their win over Bremen High School (36 to 6) in the Illinois High School Athletics Association (IHSA) playoff game last weekend, the Kenwood Broncos will meet Lemont High School for the quarterfinal game at the southwest suburban school's field, 800 Porter St., on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 5 p.m.
Lemont is first in the conference with an 11-0 season. Kenwood is ranked third in the conference with an 8-3 season.
The winner of Saturday's game will move on to the IHSA semifinals, date to be determined. The state championship game will take place at University of Illinois Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 5 p.m.
