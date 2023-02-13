The Kenwood Academy boys and girls basketball teams were both defeated in their Chicago Public League (CPL) championship games on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Lady Broncos competed first in the championship on Saturday, losing 58-45 against the Whitney Young Dolphins. It was the second consecutive year the Lady Broncos took second place in the CPL to the Dolphins.
Kenwood was viewed as the underdog going into Saturday’s game. After trailing 15 points at halftime, the Lady Broncos rallied and scored 13 points during the third quarter and another 13 baskets in the fourth; but they failed to make crucial free throws and field goals that would have tied the game.
“We struggled with being able to defend without fouling,” said head coach Andre Lewis. “We had way too many unforced turnovers and we didn’t do a good job on finishing in the paint which also impacted the outcome.”
Sophomore Ariella Henigan scored 11 points during the Lady Broncos’ attempted comeback, but she drew a technical foul with three minutes left in the game.
The loss, Lewis lamented, was “as heartbreaking as last year’s championship match,” but the Lady Broncos are refocusing their sights on the IHSA state tournament.
“You feel bad for your players, because there’s so much time, effort and energy put into trying to win a CPS championship,” he said. “But the reality is that you still have games to play. We still have state and you just try to use that as a learning experience and move forward.”
Double devastation
The Kenwood boys basketball city championship also ended in an overtime defeat by Simeon Career Academy with a score of 72-64.
A crowd of more than 1,000 people attended the Broncos and Wolverines game. It was an electrifying match-up with both teams neck and neck in scoring until the second quarter.
Simeon secured a lead for two more quarters before Kenwood came back to add 29 points in the fourth quarter, which involved senior guard Isiah Green's three free throw field goals; senior Dai Dai Ames also made a vital three-point shot to tie the game. The championship final then went into an extra period of sudden death.
In overtime, Green made a three-point shot that was ultimately disallowed by officials; the call was met by booing from Kenwood fans. The crowd got even more worked up when officials called a foul on Kenwood’s senior center Solomon Mosley late in overtime, effectively deciding the game.
Simeon’s Miles Rubin scored two game-winning free throws, clinching the school’s 11th championship title.
“Everytime there was a call, I looked over to the tv and Kenny McReynolds (sportscaster) and I asked (Was that a foul),” joked head coach Mike Irvin. “I don’t think that we got the calls that we should’ve got, especially down the stretch … but it’s okay, Simeon did a great job.”
After 11 city titles, legendary Wolverines head coach Robert Smith has announced he will retire after this season.
"I congratulate them and congratulate Coach Smith,” said Irvin. “He did so much for the city."
Although both of Kenwood’s teams left with tears and heartache, they still have a shot at redemption in the IHSA Class 4A state championships.
"It's Kenwood basketball over here," Irvin added. “I keep telling everybody that we're building something special over here."
The Lady Broncos will start their journey in the state tourney against Oak Park-River Forest High School on Feb. 13 at Maywood’s Proviso East High School, 807 S. 1st Ave.
The state tournament for the Kenwood boys team begins on Feb. 22 at Richton Park High School, 20550 S. Cicero Ave. in Matteson. Tip off is at 6 p.m.
