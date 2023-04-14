Last season, the Kenwood Academy boys' lacrosse team finished the spring with a 4-8 record. One month into this year’s season, the Broncos have a record of 3-3.
Kenwood’s season began with a March 20 blowout win against De la Salle Institute Meteors, with a score of 17-0. The Broncos lost their second game to DePaul College Prep three days later, with a score of 12-3, but won their subsequent two games. A spring of fits and starts, the team lost two games this week to Whitney Young (12-6) and Oak Forest (9-5).
“Our only loss to DePaul College Prep was a big wake-up call for the team,” said head coach Scott Johnson. “We played really well defensively, but offensively we kind of struggled.”
“We’re still trying to find that even now,” he continued. “But we’re growing offensively and our defense has been playing great.”
Adin Farmer, a senior midfielder and last season’s Chicago Public League (CPL) first all-conference player, has so far scored 27 goals and 34 points this season. Dubbed Kenwood’s main offensive threat by Johnson, Farmer has averaged 4.5 goals in the last six games.
“Adin just has a calming presence about him,” Johnson said. “When we get the ball on offense and it gets to his stick, he really does calm down the entire offense. We can run all of our plays through him.”
Fellow senior midfielder Rondell Wetzel, who was named to last season's CPL all-conference honorable mention team, is also an offensive asset. Wetzel has so far registered nine goals and 13 points. As for the team’s up-and-coming underclassmen, sophomore attacker Ty Shurtliff is the team’s second-best scorer, recording 10 goals and 18 points so far. Shurtliff is also leading the team in assists with eight.
“I would consider Rondell and Adin to be really the offensive starters,” said Johnson. “They’re really the guys that carry the ball and possess; that kind of establishes our offensive sets.”
“I consider Ty as our best step-down shooter on the team. And when he’s open for a shot and we give it to him, he’s scoring most of the time at this point,” he continued.
On the defensive end, six-foot three-inch tall junior goaltender Bryce Richardson has greatly improved from last season with the addition of eye gear. He has so far recorded 44 saves and a 0.530 save percentage.
“He had a rough first season, he let a lot of easy shots go by,” Johnson said. “After that point, he started wearing (eye gear) ... He got so much better after that, he can actually see. He’s been unbelievable this year and he’s gotten a lot better at saving the low shots.”
Senior defenseman Charles Tinzie Jr., a team captain, has registered nine takeaways so far; senior long-stick midfielder Marquelle Waterford has four.
"I think our defense is playing better than we ever had overall," Johnson said. "Charles has been awesome and super consistent on defense. He's a great one-on-one defender and he's also great at directing traffic for our defense. As far as our long-stick midfielder, Marquelle has been a huge part of our defense … Bryce, Charles, and Marquelle, those are the three main guys holding it down."
A relatively new program, Kenwood’s lacrosse team was established four years ago. Among the Broncos biggest goals this season (beyond a city title) are improving players’ skill sets.
"As a team, we are mostly focused on our defensive (and) offensive efficiency," said Johnson. "I'd also like for us to become a more productive clearing team."
The Broncos will face Providence Catholic High School on Saturday, April 15 at 1800 W. Lincoln Hwy in New Lenox. The game starts at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.