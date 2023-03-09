The Kenwood Broncos boys basketball season came to an end on Monday evening, March 6 with a 67-47 loss to the Downers Grove North Trojans in the state supersectional match.
Scoring three 3-pointers in the last two minutes of the first quarter, the Trojans secured an early lead against the Broncos and held it through the game. Kenwood struggled to keep up, in part because the team’s lead scorer, senior Dai Dai Ames, was simultaneously battling the stomach flu.
While facing a tough opponent on the court, Kenwood players also had to contend with an antagonistic crowd at the packed UIC Credit Union 1 Arena. Downers Grove fans flooded the stands, taunting Ames by chanting “overrated” when he had possession of the ball.
"We were a step slow," said head coach Mike Irvin after the game. "It's almost like that heavyweight fight where we didn't have any energy. (The Trojans) were faster than us tonight."
Senior guard Tyler Smith led Kenwood in scoring with 17 points and four steals. Monday was his last game for the Broncos.
"My mindset going into it was to play the best that I could and just give us a fighting chance," said Smith. "When I go out, I at least got to get involved."
It was also the last game for seniors Ames, Solomon Mosley and Kyle Trotter. Ames, this year’s all-city player, averaged 20.4 points per game, scoring a total of 632 this season. He also led the team in assists with 135 and a free throw percentage of 82. He has committed to Kansas State University.
"We had a great season," Irvin said. "We stopped short of our goal, but it was a great season. My seniors, I enjoyed coaching them. We had a lot of memories this season. It was fun."
Looking ahead to next season, the Broncos still have a talented core of players on their roster, including juniors Calvin Robins Jr, Chris Riddle, Edwon Duling, Isaiah Green and Jaden Smith. With three straight winning seasons under their belt, the Broncos are continuing to evolve as a phenomenal team in this state; who are still in hopes of capturing the very first state championship one day.
"We took everybody by notice," Irvin said. "That's saying that you did a lot to get to this point."
