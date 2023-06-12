After a stellar 27-5 season and first-ever city championship win, the Kenwood Academy’s run at the baseball state title came to an abrupt end with a regional championship loss last Saturday.
With a final score of 5-2 at the May 27 game, the Broncos were knocked out of the state playoffs by Reavis High School of the southwest suburbs. The Rams, who had a 20-16 record after the game, stunned Kenwood thanks to their senior shortstop Nathan Montalto when he led Reavis in hitting with two doubles and four runs batted thanks to senior shortstop Nathan Montalto, who batted in four runs.
The Rams took an early lead in the top of the third inning, scoring three runs. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Kenwood’s sophomore third baseman Jimmy “Jimbo” Downs made the school’s first run. The Rams added two more runs the next inning; Kenwood couldn’t catch up.
“I’m going to be honest, that city championship took a piece out of us, because we did something for the history of the program,” said Broncos’ head coach Romey Bracey. “It’s a big step up for the program to learn from this. We learned last year from the (city semifinal) loss — I think it’s going to be the same way.”
Broncos' star pitcher, junior Kevari "Lighting" Thunderbird, took the loss against Reavis hard; especially after being taken out in the top of the fifth inning and was later replaced by sophomore Khamaree Thomas. He nonetheless had a strong season, recording 57 strikeouts and 2.39 earned run average.
Though Kevari Thunderbird will compete again next year, Saturday’s game was the last he would play with his older brothers, Kevin and K’Vion Thunderbird, who graduated last week.
“It was great to make history with my brothers,” said Kevin Thunderbird. “Our season ended a little early, but they are going to come back even stronger and go a little further next year.”
Kevin Thunderbird recently committed to Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi. K'Vion Thunderbird has accepted an athletic scholarship from Arizona State University in Tempe. As for baby brother Kevari Thunderbird, the star left-handed pitcher recently committed to Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, where he will attend in fall 2024.
Saturday's loss also marked the end of the high school careers of outfielders Elisha Cooley, Nicholas Hodges and Charles Graham, as well as catcher Nicholaus Asiyanbi and first baseman Colin Stone, who graduated from Kenwood on May 30.
“(The seniors) helped us build this,” said Bracey. Noting that he began his Kenwood career in the spring of 2020 with a talented core crew of freshmen and sophomores, Bracey added, “They were my first guys that came with me — two Covid-19 years.”
Though a few key players are graduating, this year’s relatively young team — most players are underclassmen — will return mostly intact next season. Thomas, who will be a junior, recorded the highest batting average for the Broncos with 0.443, an on-base percentage (0.549) and stole 36 bases. He also administered 46 runs, 44 hits, and 32 singles. Right fielder Savion "Big Power" Flowers, who will be a senior, recorded the most home runs this season with four, batted 39 runs in and recorded a slugging percentage of 0.670.
The Chicago Public League (CPL) Baseball Coaches Association recently named Thomas as its all-city player of the year. The association was also named Bracey coach of the year. Thomas, Flowers and Kevari Thunderbird were also named to the CPL's first all-city team. Sophomore shortstop Damaurion Butler and Downs made the second all-city team, and fellow sophomore second baseman Phil "The Thrill" Thigpin was named to the all-city honorable mention team.
Already looking towards next season, Bracey told the Herald that the team’s future is bright.
“I got a group full of sophomores,” he said. “I knew it was going to be very hard for us to regain our juice after that big city championship win. I think next year will be a completely different story because they would have been there before."
