Dorian Sylvain outside of The Forum on 43rd Street in Bronzeville, Oct. 16. The Forum, recently listed on the National Register of Historic Places, bears two of Sylvain’s murals. The mural on the left honors artist, educator and DuSable Museum of African American History founder Margaret Burroughs; the mural on the right honors poet and educator Gwendolyn Brooks. The central mural of the three is a tribute to Nat King Cole and was painted by Sam Kirk.