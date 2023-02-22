Days before the first round of Chicago's 2023 municipal elections, Kenwood Academy and the People's Response Network are hosting a meet and greet with all nine mayoral candidates.
Saturday's event, "Coffee & Snack Chat with Community & Chicago Mayoral Candidates!", begins at 1:30 p.m. at Kenwood Academy, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.
Candidates include incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, U.S. Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th), Alds. Sophia King (4th) and Roderick Sawyer (6th), Dr. Willie Wilson, Ja'mal Green and Paul Vallas.
Chicago's 2023 municipal election takes place Feb. 28. Early voting is open in the ward through Election Day.
For more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prn-coffee-snack-chat-w-community-chicago-mayoral-candidates-tickets-558223711147?aff=ALLEVENTS
