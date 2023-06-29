A rising junior at Kenwood Academy has been chosen as this year’s honorary student board member on the Chicago Board of Education.
Kate’Lynn Shaw, a Hyde Parker and student leader, will sit on the city’s school board through the upcoming school year. Selected by the board from a pool of Chicago Public Schools (CPS) student applicants, Shaw’s first board meeting took place Wednesday morning, June 28.
In a statement, a CPS spokesperson said that the student member “represents the interests and perspectives of all CPS students” at the board’s monthly meetings, serves on a district-level student voice committee and receives a $1,000 college scholarship. Student representatives do not hold voting power on the six-member school board, but are encouraged to share student feedback and concerns with the board.
(Chicago’s current school board is entirely appointed by the mayor — between 2024 and 2027, it is slated to transition into an elected school board.)
"I'm really excited for this year and being able to be a voice and a liaison between the students and also the board,” Shaw said.
Raised in Back of the Yards and Hyde Park, Shaw matriculated at Kenwood Academy in the seventh grade through the Academic Center. In her four years at Kenwood, she has been student council president every year and is the student representative on Kenwood’s Local School Council. She competes on the debate team, was a part of the “CPS get vaccinated” campaign, participates in a student book club and is a DevUp Scholar, a three-year program that introduces South Side students to STEM careers. This year, she’s also going to do an academic decathlon.
Although her favorite subject at Kenwood is English, Shaw said she would like to attend Yale University and major in chemical engineering. After college, Shaw said, she wants to work on “making sure that all neighborhoods, Black and brown, have equitable water resources and also clean water.” She stressed clean water shortages in places like Jackson, Mississippi.
Learning about the school board spot from a Kenwood counselor, Shaw said she quickly realized it was a good fit. “I’m someone that has always been into leadership and being able to help people, and lead them and advocate for them,” she said. “That’s the most important part of being a leader: being able to speak up for other people and not being ashamed.”
Asked about what she expects from the year, Shaw said, “I want to really hone in on getting more student voice (to the board.)” To do this, she intends to use the position to better understand the city’s education system and to advocate for student needs, such as equitable funding for schools.
“The schools that are on the South Side … a lot of the time are not given equitable funding,” Shaw said. She noted the student council’s work to help Kenwood students with SAT prep by distributing prep books to all rising juniors.
“Also, public safety is really important. We see that in our schools with SROs (School Resource Officers),” Shaw added. “I would like to see that students feel more comfortable with SROs if we have to have them.”
As for outreach, she intends to hold at least three student roundtables throughout the year, noting that her time on student council and in debate club has given her a broader network of CPS students to reach out to.
In addition to gathering input for the board, the roundtables serve as an opportunity to share board information with students. “(I want to) use any space that I have as a means of having conversations about legislation and policy that’s going on in the school board,” she said.
