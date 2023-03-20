An educator of two decades and principal at Kenwood Academy, Karen Calloway said she feels the most gratified when her students walk across the stage at graduation.
“That’s my favorite time of the year, because you watch those students come in and grow up right in front of you,” she said. ”To see them graduate, going to college and (getting) scholarships — that is the gratification.”
But others at Kenwood took notice and nominated Calloway for a Golden Apple award, a statewide award that honors teachers and leaders.
“Karen Calloway is an institution at Kenwood,” said Calloway’s nominator, who asked to remain anonymous. “She has moved from a college counselor to a principal that truly moves forward in educational excellence. Her dedication to her students, her community, and her teachers is second to none. She is truly remarkable and deserving.”
Calloway is now among six finalists statewide for this year’s award for Excellence in Leadership.
“(It’s) extremely humbling,” she said. “It’s really a blessing to be able to do something that feels really natural for me to do, being able to work in your purpose, to work in your passion … I kind of stumbled upon mine very early, and I’ve just moved forward with it since.”
The Golden Apple Foundation, an Illinois education nonprofit, honors two school administrators and several teachers with annual awards. The leadership award highlights exemplary performance by a head of school “who has had a significant and sustained positive impact on the school, created a culture of inclusivity, and delivered dramatic student growth,” according to Golden Apple.
Award recipients receive $10,000 in cash. Half of it goes directly to the awardee and the other to a project of the recipient’s choosing.
The daughter of Chicago Public Schools and Cook County Hospital administrators, Calloway grew up in Calumet Heights and graduated from Lindblom Technical High School in 1984.
She started her college career in nursing, but didn’t enjoy it. She transferred to Lewis University in suburban Romeoville, where she worked as a tutor in Lewis University’s Project Upward Bound program, a college preparatory program for low-income and at-risk high school students. This program, she said, is what fostered her passion for education.
After a bachelor’s degree in psychology, a master’s in school counseling and a certification in educational administration, Calloway worked at the university as an adjunct professor for six years. She then took a job as an adolescent mental health counselor at Edwards Hospital in Naperville until 2006, while also working at Kenwood.
Calloway began her 21-year career at Kenwood as a school counselor in 2001. She went on to become counseling department chair, dean of students and an assistant principal.
“I feel blessed to be able to work in one school and to continue to build in one community,” she said. “I think the consistency helps, and I think that I kind of grew up here as an educator, so I was able to see the entire picture.”
She has lived in Hyde Park since 2002 and has one adult son, whom she adopted after meeting him — orphaned — as a ninth grader at Kenwood.
When she was elected principal by the school’s Local School Council in 2018, the council’s student representative said Calloway was chosen in part for her counseling background and school record.
One of her first moves as principal was to hire an additional full-time counselor and two interns from the University of Chicago to offer students support for grief and anxiety. She also hired two additional assistant principals and a school communications coordinator.
“One of my goals for the (last) four years was to improve the social-emotional support at Kenwood, and to try to bring in more clinicians for our student body,” Calloway said. “I knew that during the pandemic and after the pandemic we would need a lot of social emotional support.”
Kenwood now staffs two social workers, six counselors and two interventionists who focus on academic support, primarily for ninth and 10th graders.
In 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down schools across the country, Calloway turned her attention to helping ease the transition to virtual learning.
“We did, I thought, a very good job at trying to keep our students engaged, trying to bring as much of what school should be and what school looked like at Kenwood to an online experience,” she said. “They still had club meetings, they still had dance-offs and events and things that allowed them to connect with their peers.”
Calloway said her background in psychology and counseling was well matched during a time when rates of anxiety and depression were rising among young people everywhere.
“I always feel like you’re in a place where you’re supposed to be at a certain time for a purpose,” she said. “Me having an opportunity to work in mental health at a hospital really helped me understand what young people will be going through as it relates to mental illness, as it relates to different types of anxiety.”
Though CPS enrollment has declined, she noted that Kenwood has had an increase in enrollment every year since 2018, even through the pandemic.
“It is a true testament to the work of the team,” she said. “When I was hired, and when I took the job, my former principal (Dr. Gregory Jones) told me there’s one thing as principal that you have to do really well — you have to hire well. And I think we’ve done a really good job hiring.”
During her tenure, Calloway worked to secure funding for the development of a pedway between the main Kenwood Academy building and the Canter Middle School building for seventh and eighth graders. She is also working with the Chicago Park District to fix up Kenwood’s baseball field with new turf and bleachers. Both projects are on track to be completed by December.
In September, Calloway worked to implement additional safety strategies and held meetings addressing school trauma in the wake of a student’s murder. She also decided to keep Kenwood an open-campus school.
About 620 students are sitting in on college courses at City Colleges of Chicago, the University of Chicago and Illinois Institute of Technology. Over the years Kenwood has also maintained higher test and graduation rates than the district average.
“I think the thing that I’m most proud of as principal is just the amount of students who feel like they can really go to college, and they can go on and be successful, based upon the foundation that we’ve built here for them,” Calloway said. “My goal has been that every student leaves Kenwood with a college credit or having taken a college course.”
“Many of my students, who were students at Kenwood when I was a counselor or dean, who went away to college, graduated, came back, and now they’re working in the building,” Calloway said.
Kenwood English teacher Markeira Davis is one such student. She graduated from Kenwood in 2012, attending during the years when Calloway was a counselor and dean, and was a participant in Fundamentally Organizing and Cultivating Urban Society (FOCUS), a school club that Calloway founded and advised. Davis returned to teach at her alma mater in 2017.
“Everyone who is a part of the Kenwood network has a story, or has some memory that Ms. Calloway has helped them along the way,” Davis said. “She’s been a mother to people, she’s been like the aunt they never had, the teacher they never had. She’s encouraged everyone to go to college, to join a Greek sorority or fraternity, to come back and work at Kenwood. She always emphasize the importance of being a strong alumn of the school, and giving back to our current Broncos,”
“Sometimes in administration and in CPS, some people come and go, but Ms. Calloway seems to be a Bronco that’s here to stay,” she said.
Davis is already very familiar with Golden Apple. As a senior in high school, she won a Golden Apple Scholarship, a five-year program that provides financial aid and training for students interested in teaching. As part of the program, recipients commit to teach in an Illinois “school-of-need” for five years.
Kenwood’s last principal, Jones, also received a Golden Apple Leadership Award in 2018. There are also two other current teachers at Kenwood who are past Golden Apple winners: art teachers Jonathan Reiman and Brock Massie.
In addition to the cash and recognition, awardees also become fellows of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators, providing instruction and mentorship to future teachers in the Golden Apple Scholars and Accelerators programs.
Calloway said the finalists have not received information on this yet, but that mentorship is something she is already doing within the school with three other principals and four administrators. She also sits on the Principal Advisory Council for CPS CEO Pedro Martinez.
She said her goal as principal is to empower the people around her and to provide them with the necessary resources so that they can be their best selves at school, and can deliver to students — “They’re what everything is about.”
“To me that’s leadership,” she said. “It’s being able to sacrifice. It’s being able to be in the trenches and do the work with the team. It’s being an integral part of the team and leading in an inclusive kind of way,” she said.
Calloway has also been honored with other awards over the years. She was a finalist for the Drive Award, and winner of the Suave award, WGN’s “Someone You Should Know” award, Alpha Kappa Alpha Educator of the Year award and Lewis University’s Distinguished Educator award.
The foundation said that the winners of the Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Leadership and Teaching will be announced later this spring.
