The Kenwood Lady Broncos were all smiles after Thursday night’s sectional championship win, the team’s first in school history.
In the Feb. 23 IHSA Class 4A sectional game against longtime rivals the Whitney Young Lady Dolphins, the Lady Broncos won the title with a score of 75-63.
"The biggest thing was getting off to a good start for the first half," said head coach Andre Lewis. "That was huge for us, it gave us an opportunity to dictate the tempo and flow of the game. And we stayed out of foul trouble."
Senior guard Jazlynn Givens’ lead the Lady Broncos’ offensive scoring with 18 points. Sophomore guard Ariella Henigan registered 14 points and four assists. Kenwood also displayed great defense with sophomore forward Diann Jackson’s 14-rebound production and team captain Jazelle Young’s seven rebounds.
“Our front line did a tremendous job assisting each other,” added Lewis.
The Lady Broncos, currently ranked no. 9 in the Class 4A level, now advances to the Super-Sectional round of the IHSA state playoffs. Kenwood is set to play against the Benet Academy Lady Redwings on Monday, a team that made it to the state semifinals last season.
Though Benet is their toughest opponent yet, Lewis said, the team isn’t intimidated.
"Benet's a great program … They are very disciplined and execute really well,” he said. “The biggest thing for us is to be able to match their intensity and to be able to defend without fouling out. And just trying to be able to control the tempo as much as we can. If we can rebound and defend at a high level, it would allow us to play the way we want to play."
"The beauty of the state tournament is it doesn't matter what you rank," added Lewis. “The champion in this tournament … is determined by what you do on the court.”
The Lady Broncos will play in the IHSA Super-Sectionals on Monday, Feb. 27 at Hinsdale Central High School, 5500 S. Grant Street. The game starts at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
