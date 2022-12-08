After a narrow loss in last year’s Chicago Public League (CPL) championship game, the Kenwood Academy girls basketball team is back this season with a vengeance. Though the team has lost two all-state players to graduation, head coach Andre Lewis said he’s optimistic of another shot at the CPL title.
“I would say first and foremost, this team has great chemistry,” said Lewis. “Whether it be our freshmen or our newest transfer to the program, even the kids who moved up from the JV team, our season has been very inclusive and intentional… I think that’s been a huge factor in us being successful.”
Starting with a win in their Nov. 15 season opener against Lane Tech College Prep (72-29), the team has been on a nine-game winning streak. The Lady Broncos’ latest victory came Dec. 7, in a showdown against conference rivals Hyde Park Academy (91-60).
"It's always intense, because a lot of kids between Hyde Park and Kenwood know each other," Lewis said. "Many of them played AAU basketball together, so there are relationships that have been there since they were little kids.
Lewis noted that Hyde Park Academy’s girls basketball head coach, Corey Morgan, is also one of his closest friends. “We've known each other for over 10 years… I was involved in his wedding,” Lewis said. “It's always going to be a battle because of the familiarity."
A key player to watch this year is senior forward Jazelle Young, who has been on the varsity team since her freshman year. During Wednesday’s game against Hyde Park, Young recorded 12 points,13 rebounds and three assists. Another senior forward and a recent transfer student, Sanai Tyler, is leading the Lady Broncos in rebounds, averaging 7.1 per game with a total of 68.
Senior guard Natasha Barnes is another asset, leading the team in steals with more than 20 this season (a 2.8 average per game) so far. She’s also second on the team in points scored per game with an average of 13.3 prior to last night's game.The Lady Broncos' leading scorers is freshman guard Danielle Brooks, who is averaging more than 16 points.
According to Lewis, the Lady Broncos are averaging around 80 points a game.
"(Seniors) have done a great job of showing leadership, leading by example," said Lewis. "And making their teammates feel a part and helping them along the way with understanding the demands of being on our team."
The Lady Broncos face tough competition ahead with impending conference games against the Morgan Park High School Mustangs, Thomas Kelly College Prep Trojans, and Perspectives Leadership Academy Warriors.
The Lady Broncos registered a 21-7 record during the previous season before falling to Whitney Young in the IHSA Sectional semifinals (64-53). Lewis said this year’s team remains strong despite losing recent graduates and former all-state players Brianna McDaniel and Whitney Dunn, something he attributes to prioritizing great defense while avoiding foul trouble.
“I’m consciously confident about this team,” said Lewis. “We’re not as talented as we were last year, but I also think that we are a better team than we were last year. One of the great things about disappointment is the opportunity to learn from your mistakes. So, I’m hopeful and optimistic that the players and myself have gained a lot of intuition in regards to being better in that moment than we were a year ago.”
The Lady Broncos are ready for a conference showdown against the Thomas Kelly College Prep Trojans on Friday, Dec. 9 in Brighton Park at 4136 S. California Ave. Tip off is at 5 p.m.
