After clinching their first-ever sectional title, the Kenwood Academy Lady Broncos’ season came to an abrupt end in the state supersectional game against the Benet Academy Lady Redwings last month, with a final score of 47-46.
The Feb. 27 game started off rocky for Kenwood, who finished the first quarter trailing 13-5 and remained behind until the fourth quarter.
Things started to look up for Kenwood in the fourth quarter, when freshman guard Danielle Brooks’ three-point shot put Kenwood only a few points away from victory. However, the Lady Redwings scored another basket seconds later, putting them in a one-point lead, and Kenwood came up short in its final attempted shot..
“We could’ve rebounded better,” said head coach Andre Lewis. “There were so many things they would’ve done differently where the outcome would be different. But I really feel the rebounding and unnecessary fouls committed to (Benet) shooting free throws more than we did really impacted the outcome.”
Brooks scored 15 points with five three-point field goals and a 50% three-point percentage. Senior guard Natasha Barnes finished the game with 17 points. The supersectional game also marked the end of the high school basketball careers for seniors Jazelle "Jay-Z" Young, Sanai Tyler, Jazlynn Givens and Zahara Moore.
“They were tenacious and team-oriented,” said Lewis. “They’ve done a great job on welcoming everybody in and keeping everyone focused as a team as opposed to being individuals."
Though the team is losing some valuable seniors this year, the Lady Broncos have a number of promising young players. Brooks was recently named as an Illinois High School Basketball Coaches Association Class 4A All-State special mention and sophomore guard Ariella Henigan was selected in the association's third All-State team.
Noting that Brooks led the team in scoring with 446 points this season, Lewis said, "she's just very bright and still working to improve. She has a very bright future."
As for Brooks, though she said she’s grateful for the playing time, she’s not satisfied with her performance.
"I do not feel like I performed at my best," she said. "I know I have so much to give. Because of the work that I put in every single day. But my best is yet to come."
Although the Lady Broncos fell short of the state semifinals, Lewis said the team has achieved a lot this season. Along with their first sectional championship title, Kenwood girls have a 30-5 overall record this season, won their third straight conference title and a second consecutive regional championship.
"The season was fun," Brooks said. "We won the most games in school history and I’m just happy I was a part of it. I’m looking forward to going further than we did this year. We have no excuse."
