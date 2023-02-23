The Kenwood Lady Broncos clinched another victory in this year's state tournament on Tuesday night, beating the Mother McAuley Mighty Macs with a score of 69-48 in the IHSA sectional semifinals.
Kenwood Academy girls basketball head coach Andre Lewis said he wanted the team to focus on covering and display defensive pressure on the Mighty Macs' freshman guard Quinn Arundel.
"I thought we did a very good job defending the point guard and making it difficult for her to get in the lane," said Lewis. "She initiates a lot of McAuley's offense."
Lady Broncos sophomore guard Ariella Henigan performed strong offensively, netting 13 points, four assists and four rebounds. Seniors Natasha Barnes and Sanai Tyler both scored 12 points, and senior forward Jazelle Young, the team captain, registered 11 points and eight rebounds.
In tonight’s sectional championship game, Kenwood will face off against the Whitney Young Lady Dolphins. The match-up comes only weeks after the Lady Broncos lost to the Dolphins in the Feb. 11 Chicago Public League championship game.
“We have to take care of the basketball on offense and attack the lane more consistently," said Lewis. "We know that they're great players and they are going to have moments where they will get in the lane. But we're going to try to make it as difficult as possible."
Last season, Kenwood lost to Whitney Young 64-53 in the sectional semifinals. A win tonight would also be the team’s first sectional title.
The IHSA Class 4A sectional championship game will take place tonight, Feb. 23 at Proviso East High School, 807 S. 1st Ave. in Maywood. The game starts at 7 p.m.
