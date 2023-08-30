After finishing a night of football practice earlier this month, Kenwood Academy’s Marquise Lightfoot got an unexpected phone call on the field: He was chosen to compete in the 2024 All-American Bowl.
"I was surprised," said the senior defensive end. "I didn't think no one was focusing on me. It's a great feeling."
One of the highest honors in high school sports, the All-American Bowl pits two all-star teams of football players representing the eastern and western United States against each other. Lightfoot will compete at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Jan. 6 of next year.
Lightfoot, a Bronzeville native, began playing organized tackle football at age 7 with the Washington Park Redskins. Though he participated in a number of basketball, gymnastics, baseball and swimming programs throughout his childhood, football clicked with him like no other.
“My favorite time in a game of football is when you’re running down (field) during the first kickoff, because that’s when the adrenaline kicks in,” he said. “There’s no other feeling like that — it’s just fun and exciting.”
Another perk of being on the field, Lightfoot added, is the chance to be himself.
After competing with the Redskins for six years, Lightfoot enrolled at Kenwood Academy in the fall of 2020. Like many students during the early days of Covid-19, his first year at the school was rocky: remote learning was in full force and the Broncos only played a five game season.
Nevertheless, Lightfoot made an impression on the field. Sinque Turner, the Broncos’ head coach, recalled noticing Lightfoot’s grit, explosiveness and leadership as a linebacker before the season began.
“I discovered Marquise in a tackling drill one summer as a freshman, and he turned my head,” Turner said. “He hit a kid a certain type of way and I looked at him like, ‘He’s got something to him.’”
”Ever since then, we never looked back,” he added.
“I was a regular football player up until I was 12 years old,” Lightfoot said. “That’s when I started to get my height and fell into my body. I just ended up being taller and faster than the other kids.” Standing 6 foot 5 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds, Lightfoot towered over many of his teammates that summer.
He joined the varsity team as a freshman, helping the Broncos achieve three straight winning seasons and a city championship title in 2021. That year, the team beat Simeon Career Academy in a blowout 25-7 championship game.
Kenwood didn’t make it to the city finals last season, but Lightfoot continued to grow in his position, leading the team in tackles per game with 11.1, and sacks with nine. By the end of last season, he made the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association 6A All-State team.
More exciting news for Lightfoot came on Aug. 10 of this year, when Turner received a phone call from football reporter Anthony Trieu.
“He was like, ‘I got some real good news for you, coach. But you need to keep it to yourself until after practice,’” said Turner. “He let me know that Marquise was invited to the All-American game — that was some amazing news.”
After practice ended, players surrounded Lightfoot on the field as he spoke with Trieu about the news over speaker phone. The entire team cheered when they heard the announcement.
“It was a monumental moment for our kid,” Turner said. “He shed a tear and was a little bashful in front of his teammates.”
Lightfoot said he was taken by surprise; he was under the impression it was just another call from a recruiter.
“I (quickly) knew that it was something special,” he said. “I just took it all in.”
As the top defensive end in the state, Lightfoot has received athletic scholarship offers from several well-known NCAA Division I football programs: The University of Alabama, University of Georgia, University of Southern California, Ohio State University and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. However, he recently decided to take his talents to the University of Miami.
“I can really see what they’re putting together is working,” Lightfoot said. “It feels like a real family … I could see myself there.”
The future Hurricane player is looking forward to working with coaches Mario Cristobal and Jason Taylor, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end.
“I really believe that (Taylor) will be the one to push me to a point where I know I can succeed,” Lightfoot said.
Weeks out from his last season as a Bronco, Lightfoot’s outlook is bright. He intends to lead the school to a state championship and relish his senior year.
“I will miss Kenwood,” he said. “It shaped me into the player and person (I am) by learning under great people and players.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.