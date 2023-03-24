The Kenwood Academy boys track and field team won its first indoor city championship on March 18, taking gold in eleven events.
His second year with the boys varsity team, head coach Michael Runnels said the Chicago Public League (CPL) championship win is owed in part to the extra attention paid to track events this season.
"Since I have acquired a head coaching position, I have been very intentional about broadening our impact into all of the events on the track," said Runnels. "Having the ability to score in the majority of events on the track was a huge push in us capturing the victory."
Senior Elijah Easley took first place in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.50 seconds. Fellow senior sprinter Sidney Morris won in the 200-meter race with a time of 22.29. Morris also finished first in the 60-meters (7.12) and 400-meters (49.98).
Kenwood’s 4x200 relay team, Kendall Norris, Malachi Moreno, Dion Trotter and Armond Boulware, captured the gold and a city record at 1 minute and 30.88 seconds. The team's 4x400 relay squad with Easley, Moreno, Boulware and Norris took first place with a time of 3:31.14.
Senior long distance runner Landan Gillespie also won his top event, the 800-meters, with a time of 1:54.46.
"We go pretty deep in terms of sprints," Runnels said. "We have been a strong sprints team and we have proved to be a strong sprints team."
"(And) it's really important to make sure that we were building our mid-distance and distance program," he added.
Kenwood also cleaned up in the indoor field events. Sophomore Logic West and senior Julius Washington won the high jump event with the same record of 1.92 meters. Senior thrower Temi Adeyonu took first place in the shot put with 13.18 meters. Fellow senior thrower Jeffrey Newing also won the shot put title with 12.80 meters.
"It's not just called 'track', it's called 'track and field' for a reason," said Runnels. "The field events matter, and you can't capture a title without scoring in the field events."
The Broncos recorded a total of 125 points at the end of the meet, defeating defending indoor track champion Lane Tech High School. Lane Tech took second place with 89 points and Whitney Young placed third with 52 points.
Last season, the Broncos took second in the CPL indoor championship to Lane Tech, trailing by 21 points.
Runnels said he hopes to utilize the momentum the indoor win has given the team as they move into the 2023 outdoor season. Though Kenwood’s boys varsity team has never taken home an outdoor CPL title, its freshman and sophomore boys team have. Runnels was its coach two years ago in that championship, and said most of those athletes are now on the varsity squad.
"Our goal is to capture the outdoor title as well,” said Runnels. “We’re definitely focused on that varsity title, and we’ll fall all our marbles into winning that.”
