High school basketball season has finally commenced and the Chicago Public League's (CPL) Red South conference has a number of talented teams vying for the city title. Among them is the Kenwood Academy varsity boys basketball team, who are starting the season strong with a 9-1 record.
A 46-44 win over the defending city champions the Whitney Young Dolphins on Nov. 21 kicked off Kenwood’s season. After losing to the Lovett School Lions (74-67) on Dec. 10, the Broncos rallied to capture a victory against Morgan Park (79-29) three days later. Since then, the Broncos have won two more games.
"Right now, we're feeling good about ourselves," said head coach Mike Irvin. "These groups of guys we have this year want to work… They want success. They had a taste of it last year, but now they want it all this year."
The Broncos ended last season with a 25-9 record thanks to recent graduates Trey Pettigrew and Davius Loury, who were all-state sensations. The season ended with a loss in the super-sectional round to Whitney Young (75-62).
Now, the Broncos are led by last year’s all-state mention, Darrin Ames, a senior guard who scored 21.4 points per game that year. Senior point guard Tyler Smith is another asset, currently leading the team in assists (37) and steals (23). Smith is also third in points, averaging 10 per game.
Other key players are senior forward Solomon Mosley, who led the Broncos in rebounds last season, sophomore wing Aleks Alston, junior forward Calvin Robins Jr. and junior center Jaden Smith, who has a 7.3 rebounding average this season.
"Having a 6"11 in the middle in Jaden Smith is the icing on the cake," Irvin said. "Now you got a true center in there. Defensively, you can kind of switch up and play the defense you want to play.”
The Broncos recently received a number one ranking in the AP’s Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 4A level poll for the first time in school history.
"To be ranked number one, that means we (can) get things accomplished and go towards our goal… Which is to win city and state,” Irvin said.
This season, the Broncos will face off against tough competitors like the Hyde Park Academy Thunderbirds, Curie High School Condors and Simeon High School Wolverines.
"This is Chicago basketball," Irvin said. “Chicago has the best high school basketball in the country. We don't (underestimate) anybody."
The Broncos next game will be on Monday, Dec. 26 against the Southland College Prep Eagles at Southland College Prep, 4601 Sauk Trail, Richton Park. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m.
“There are things that we got to continue to work on, and not let early success keep us even,” said Irvin. “We want to continue to get better every game.”
