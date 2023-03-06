With a second consecutive sectional title under their belt, the Kenwood Academy boys basketball team are headed to the IHSA Class 4A supersectionals on Monday. If they win, the Broncos will be only one game away from the state championship.
On March 3, the Broncos defeated the Brother Rice High School Crusaders in the state sectional final with a score of 72-67.
Kenwood started off sluggish in the first quarter, getting outscored 20-12. Early on, senior forward Solomon Mosley attempted an aggressive screen on Brother Rice’s star guard Ahmad Henderson, injuring Henderson’s right ankle in the process, which forced him to sit out until half-time. By the time he returned, the Broncos had caught up with 18 points scored in the second quarter. Both teams remained neck and neck throughout the game.
Friday's win was sealed by senior guard Tyler Smith, who scored four free throws with less than a minute remaining in the game. He registered 18 total points in that game.
"Coach Q (Quam Dosunmu) told me and a few of my other teammates, ‘for us to win, we have to go 100% on the free throw line,’" said Smith. "I had them at 90."
Henderson also made two free throws to keep the Crusaders in the match, but two juniors, guard Isiah Green and forward Chris Riddle, scored five free throws between them. Riddle finished the game with 17 points, seven rebounds, three free throws and two blocks.
For Riddle, the game felt redemptive after a disappointing performance against Bloom Township in the sectional semifinals.
"I didn't come out as strong and aggressive,” Riddle said. “But this game, I came in with the thought of being aggressive and getting to the basket. I had to find other things to get in the game and make an impact."
Kenwood’s dynamic scoring guard this season, senior Dai Dai Ames, also registered 15 points. But during this game, the all-city player said, defense was his priority.
"The man-to-man defense is what got us back in the lead," said Ames. "We got to play desperate every game. Defense wins games, that's what we got to continue to do."
The Broncos will face Downers Grove North High School in Monday’s supersectional game. Kenwood made it this far in the IHSA state playoffs last year, but lost to Whitney Young.
If Kenwood wins Monday, it will be the first time the team reaches the state finals in program history.
The IHSA supersectional round will start on Monday, March 6 at Credit Union 1 Arena, 525 S. Racine Ave. This match starts at 7:30 p.m.
