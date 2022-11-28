Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Windy and becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 58F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers early then continued cloudy and windy overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.