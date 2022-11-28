Kenwood Academy men’s and women’s varsity basketball teams both opened their seasons this month with winning games.
The women’s team (known as the Lady Broncos) won their season opener on Nov. 15 against Lane Tech College Prep (72-29). On Nov. 21, the men’s team won their season opener against Whitney Young High School (46-44).
The women’s team also went on to win the Turkey Tournament on Nov. 27 in Rock Island.
Last year, both teams made it far in the Chicago Public League Championship; the men’s season came to a close in a semi-final loss against Whitney Young, and the women’s team also lost to Whitney Young — by two points — in the championship game.
Both teams have home openers this week. The men’s game is against Bogan High School on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. The women’s team will face off against St. Ignatius College Prep on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.
Broncos player Calvin Robins has been named a “breakout junior” to watch this season by the Chicago Sun Times.
Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. For more information on game schedules, visit kenwoodacadathletics.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.