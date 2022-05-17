The Kenwood Academy Broncos have dominated their regular season. Ranking first in the Chicago Public League Jackie Robinson South Division and with their best winning record (21-4) since 2017, the Broncos look to capture the first city championship in school history.
During Monday’s Chicago Public League (CPL) tournament quarterfinal game the Broncos defeated and shut out the Lincoln Park Lions (10-0), adding another victory to the team’s 11-game winning streak.
“Our hard work and intensity to the game led to our attention and details,” said head coach Romey Bracy. “Just really striving to be the best possible team every game.”
Among the key players this season are Sophomore Khamaree Thomas, senior Kevin Thunderbird Jr. and freshman Phil Thigpen, who have been highly effective in their offensive and defensive awareness. The Broncos’ most improved player is junior outfielder Savion “Big Power '' Flowers, who leads the team in on-base percentages (0.618), slugging percentages (0.807), batting averages (0.491) and home runs (3).
“The coaches at Kenwood have a high standard, and they put us in the best position to succeed,” said Flowers. “I feel very confident. I believe that we got the right guys, I think we’re coached very well. We’re very disciplined.”
With two games left in the CPL tournament, the Broncos await facing huge competitors like Lane Tech College Prep, Jones College Prep and Amundsen High School. Lane Tech is one of only four teams that beat Kenwood (10-7) this season. In spite of this defeat, the Broncos are looking forward to a rematch against the North Side school at Wednesday’s conference semifinals.
“It will be nice to get a chance to redeem that loss,” said Bracey. “I feel confident we’re going to compete… we’re a tough ball club.”
The semifinal face-off begins at 4:30 p.m. at the University of Illinois-Chicago Curtis Granderson Stadium.
“I think we’re starting something new here in Kenwood,” Bracey added. “I think to get a conference championship will solidify that. It will be the start of a run and a new program.”
