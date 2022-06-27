The 79th Annual Congress of the Guild of Carillonneurs in North America (GCNA) convened at the University of Chicago on June 16. The congress, which featured five days of concerts and presentations on the instrument’s history, drew more than 150 carillon players to the U. of C. 's Rockefeller Chapel.
Attending carillonneurs (the name for musicians who play the carillon) ranged from university professors of carillon to those who play for churches and in public parks. Attendees hailed from across the U.S., as well as Sweden, Belgium and Canada. Across nations and professions, they were all united in celebration of an instrument that is people-oriented.
U. of C. carillonneur Joey Brink and Rockefeller Chapel’s event manager Mike Boyman were the Congress hosts.
Concerts played from the Rockefeller Carillion were continuous, and attendees as well as the public spent afternoons and evenings basking in the balmy weather on the chapel lawn, listening to the free performances. The repertoire included a myriad of new compositions, fresh arrangements of the popular and classical, as well as unaltered popular and classical music. Performers were attentive to creating programs of music with public appeal.
Carillon composer Peter Olejar, whose music was performed during the event, said: “I enjoy composing for the carillon as (there is) a likelihood my music will be played. Whereas with music composed for an orchestra, the likelihood is slim.”
One of the biggest differences between a carillonneur and other musicians are the physical demands of the instrument. A carillon is composed of a set of bells in a tower controlled by a keyboard, and carillonneurs play its large keys with either closed fists or open hands. Because the carillon is typically located at the top of a bell tower, players must climb several flights of stairs. The Laura Spelman Rockefeller Memorial Carillon, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave., has 13 flights of stairs.
With 72 bells weighing 100 tons in total, the Rockefeller carillon is one of the two largest in the world. Last weekend, Congress attendees celebrated the carillon’s 90th anniversary.
Some carillonneurs at the Congress are or have been music majors. Others have a range of backgrounds from engineering to computer science, as well as the humanities. Many stumbled upon the instrument either at their university, at church or at a public park, quickly becoming smitten.. The players have a zeal for this instrument that is so publicly focused.
Other performers included students playing for exams, either the Associate Carillon Examination or the Carillon Examination. Music from the Rockefeller Carillon was nearly nonstop, to the thrill of the Congress attendees. In order to accommodate the many rehearsals and performances, the Congress created an elaborate spreadsheet with names and exact hours of play for the ease of the performers.
Carillonist Simone Browne, an independent researcher and U. of C. alumna, who is interested in the intersections of identity, music and human rights, gave a presentation on “Global Perspectives, Best Practices, and a Case Study of Carillon Growth in Ukraine.” Browne said she deeply values intercultural exchange, equity and inclusiveness in her work and plans to attend law school and focus on human rights work.
Browne undertook the project on Ukraine in 2019, long before the war broke out. She said she chose then to focus on Ukraine because of its unique carillon culture. The country’s carillon events are especially sociopolitical, often demonstrating a link between carillons and national identity.
Ukraine now has six carillons, and the sound of their bells has helped Ukraine in this time of danger. In 2019, a new carillon was installed in the Ukrainian city of Kolomyia. In a city of about 60,000, a large crowd turned out for the consecration of the bells. Local political leaders spoke, youth groups sang and the streets were thronged with “carillon champions.” Browne said she sees the growth of carillons in the country as an integral part of Ukraine's survival and recovery.
Browne emphasized that carillons are a distinct social-musical tradition, and that people are the most important element of carillon culture. “Even as other aspects of carillon culture change over time, individual carillon cultures remain dependent on their relationship with the people around them,” she said.
Issues of concern for the attendees are carillons with no carillonist, unplayable carillons from neglect of care, the closing of carillons and automation. Incidents of carillons becoming silent is a threat to the practice.
In step with the times, the GCNA has undertaken a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative. In digging into carillon history, the GCNA is discovering a diversity not previously documented.
Tiffany Ng, an associate professor of carillon at the University of Michigan, is spearheading a new study cataloging female carillonists from the 15th century to 1950. To date, 98 women musicians have been archived in a robust website that will soon be live. Ng is also a university carillonist in Michigan.
“Though the African American representation and attendance at the Congress was sparse, I was delighted to learn about the diversity of the women carillonneurs who have preceded me. Their histories are being unearthed through the ‘2023, A Century of Women and the Carillon’ project leading the way for a promising future of diversity,” said Piper Starnes, a student at Clemson University and who recently passed GCNA’s Associate Carillonneur Exam. In the fall, Starnes will begin a graduate program in journalism at Syracuse University, and plans to continue her playing.
The Congress also coincided with Chicago’s commemoration of the 200th birthday of renowned landscape architect and public servant Frederick Law Olmsted. With his acute awareness of the public experience of outdoor spaces, Olmsted wrote in 1886 that a park should have “an effect on the human organism ... like that of music ... (which) cannot be fully given the form of words.” As the Rockefeller Carillon adjoins the 1870 Olmsted designed Midway Plaisance, Olmsted 200 created an international competition “Inspired by Olmsted” for a new carillon piece celebrating Olmsted’s philosophy and designs.
The five prize-winning pieces were performed including “beneath a canopy of trees” (2021) composed by the University of Chicago carillonneur Joey Brink who commented about his work “… the music becomes more free and meditative, evoking the “raw material of thought” and “unconscious influence” that Olmsted describes, before turning majestic and once again rhythmic and playful.”
Speaking of Joey Brink, a new adventure awaits him. The U. of C. will bid him farewell as he joins the Lamont School of Music faculty at the University of Denver this September, where he will perform on the Williams Carillon and teach students.
“Keep calm and carillon.”
