Two area synagogues will provide educational resources and presentations to community members about taking action in a post-Roe v. Wade country as part of an “Abortion is a Jewish Value” program on Sunday, August 28.
The event is hosted by KAM Isaiah Israel and Congregation Rodfei Zedek, and will take place at KAMII, 1100 E. Hyde Park Blvd.
According to resident Sara Paretsky, the program is in response to the Supreme Court’s June decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional, nationwide right to abortion.
Though the procedure is still legal in Illinois, three bordering states—Wisconsin, Missouri and Kentucky— have a full ban on abortions in effect. every surrounding state has effectively outlawed it. A near-total ban on abortion in Indiana was passed on August 8., and will go into effect on September 15.
In the wake of these sudden bans, Paretsky wrote in an email to the Herald, “this has caused a desperation among many women seeking an abortion.”
To provide relief to this desperation locally, the event will feature Dr. Toni Bond, a reproductive justice movement leader, as well as speakers from Planned Parenthood of Illinois, Chicago Abortion Fund and Men 4 Choice. Speakers will lead discussions on where donations are needed, how and where to volunteer and what the most urgent needs are to keep abortion safe and legal in Illinois.
Just before the event begins at 10 a.m., participants can also help assemble post-procedure kits for the Chicago Abortion Fund.
Childcare and light refreshments will be provided.
“Abortion is a Jewish value,” KAMII, 1100 E. Hyde Park Blvd. August 28, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Post-procedure kit assembly at 9:45 a.m. Free.
Register online at https://www.kamii.org/form/aJV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.