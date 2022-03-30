A federal district court judge dismissed part of a lawsuit aiming to prevent the construction of the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) in Jackson Park, though park activists promised to continue their litigation against the project.
The opinion was the latest to go against Protect Our Parks (POP), the nonprofit that is the central plaintiff in the case, after Judge John Robert Blakey ruled in August that construction on the OPC could begin. In 2020, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals also ruled against the group’s previous lawsuit, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear that case on appeal.
Richard A. Epstein, co-counsel for POP and the other plaintiffs, which include several local residents and the Nichols Park Advisory Council, said in a statement that the group would “promptly explore” an appeal and other options.
“We are not surprised by this decision, even though we are deeply disappointed with it,” he said. “The District Court’s opinion ignores the many case law authorities which hold that total deference to the City and the Foundation is not consistent with the constitutional underpinnings of the public trust doctrine or other constitutional principles set forth in the complaint.”
The counts dismissed by Blakey this week are state law claims, and concern the interpretation of public trust doctrine and similar statutes designed to protect public land.
They are separate from a different set of federal claims in the lawsuit, which are about the failure of federal agencies to perform due diligence during the review processes for the OPC.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot gestured to this distinction during a press conference Wednesday, but said she was optimistic about the direction of the case.
"Obviously I'm very pleased that the judge dismissed the state law claims, but there's a piece of the litigation that continues," she said. "But as you know, we're moving forward, shovels in the ground. You can see the framing of some of the structures that are already happening, and we're excited about some of the structures that are already happening, and we're excited about the progress that's being made."
A spokesperson for the Obama Foundation, which was a defendant in the case, shared the following statement with the Herald: “We know many in the city and community are eager for us to continue our work to bring jobs and investment to the South Side and the ruling yesterday allows us to do just that. We have appreciated the voices of the many leaders who weighed in on this issue with the court to move the Center forward as the city focuses on its recovery efforts and steps to build a more inclusive economy.”
Blakey already ruled against POP in a previous round of litigation, telling both sides in 2019 that “this is not a difficult case.” This week’s opinion was similarly brisk, finding against the plaintiffs on all counts.
At the heart of this part of the case was the applicability of the public trust doctrine, which governs the use of natural resources. POP and the other plaintiffs argued, in their initial complaint, that “the City expressly and improperly delegated its decision-making authority regarding location and related issues to the Obama Foundation, a private party, in violation of its nondelegable duties of loyalty and care over Jackson Park.”
Blakey, in his opinion, argues that the state legislature’s amendment of the Illinois Aquarium and Museum Act gave the city the authority to transfer parkland to the Obama Foundation for the construction of a presidential center.
And because the 2018 use agreement between the city and the Foundation keeps the city as the owner of the land, Blakey holds that it is not “a lease in disguise and reflective of a transfer equivalent to a sale,” as POP argued.
The OPC began construction in August of last year and is scheduled to be completed in 2025.
Aaron Gettinger contributed reporting.
