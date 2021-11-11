The Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC) reelected its current officers during its annual meeting on Monday, Nov. 8.
The current officers had been nominated for reelection at the October meeting. As no other nominations were made at the October meeting nor were any additional nominations made from the floor at the November meeting, the four officers ran unopposed.
JPAC Parliamentarian Jerry Levy presided over the vote. Chicago Park District (CPD) Community Relations Manager Maria Stone was present at the meeting and tallied the votes.
JPAC meeting organizers reported to the Herald that 89 people had attended the meeting. The Herald made one count of 85 people present, about ten minutes into the meeting. JPAC organizers told the Herald that 41 JPAC voting members attended the meeting. Thirty ballots were given out; of these, 26 ballots were cast.
Louise McCurry (President) received 17 yes votes, Spencer Bibbs (Vice President) received 20 yes votes, Gary Ossewaarde (Secretary) received 23 yes votes and Anne Marie Miles (Treasurer) received 18 yes votes. (Bibbs is a freelance photographer for the Herald.) The remainder of the ballots were either no votes or blank. The Herald did not receive a parsed tally of those ballots.
JPAC president Louise McCurry started the meeting at the scheduled time of 7 p.m. At that time, a couple of dozen people were still in line to sign in and had not yet entered the meeting room (the gymnasium of the Jackson Park Fieldhouse, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.).
Objections to starting the meeting without those waiting in line came from members of the audience.
Soon thereafter, Parliamentarian Jerry Levy called for nominations from the floor. As there were none, Levy proceeded to ask that voting members of JPAC cast their ballots.
Voting members of JPAC were given the choice of voting yes or no for each candidate or leaving the ballot blank.
CPD Community Relations Manager Maria Stone, who had been observing the meeting, then approached the chair (Levy) and requested that the nominations and vote be delayed until everyone had entered the room.
Stone’s request was honored and the meeting continued with a presentation by Tracy Raoul on the benefits of a “restored” golf course to the park and neighborhood.
As Raoul was concluding her presentation, a woman who said that she was from the Northeast Quadrant of 1Woodlawn (an organization spearheaded by Byron Brazier of the Apostolic Church of God, 6320 S. Dorchester Ave.) rose and stated that she had just learned about the meeting, and that the vote should be postponed until the community could be notified.
After all the people in line had entered the room, Levy again called for nominations from the floor. When there were none, he then called for the vote.
Objections to proceeding with the vote arose again from the floor with additional requests that the vote be delayed.
Levy then said that the legalities of conducting the election had been met and that since there had been no nominations from the floor, the voting would proceed.
Soon thereafter, Gabriel Piemonte made a motion from the floor that the election be delayed by one month. The Herald did not hear a second to the motion but was told by Brigid Maniates, who was in the audience, that the motion had been seconded. (Maniates works for the Herald in a non-editorial capacity.) The motion was not discussed.
Susan Avila requested from the floor that the candidates introduce themselves.
Fran Vandervoort then came forward and read a statement in support of Louise McCurry’s leadership of JPAC.
Ray Lodato then raised his hand and stated, "Point of order." The meeting chair did not respond to Lodato directly.
In response to questions from the Herald about the procedural challenges, the Park District wrote on Wednesday, “During the meeting, the election chair directly addressed the motion for delay and acknowledged that the JPAC met all the notification requirements for the election. He also clarified that the JPAC bylaws state that, 'The monthly meeting in November shall be designated the Annual Meeting of JPAC. At this meeting JPAC officers will be elected to serve for the next year beginning at the conclusion of the annual meeting.'”
The next JPAC meeting will take place Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Jackson Park Fieldhouse.
