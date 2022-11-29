Van Bistrow, whose home faces Nichols Park, is serious about his role as an official park steward. He’s the president of the park’s advisory council, a group of volunteers who care for the 10-acre urban oasis bounded by 53rd and 55th streets, Kimbark and Kenwood avenues.
Members of the Nichols Park Advisory Council put in a lot of work to maintain the park, such as weeding, watering, mulching and picking up trash. They also mount public events to entice more people to enjoy the park’s ample offerings: expansive lawns, venerable trees, a formal rose garden and wildflower meadow, playlots, a baseball diamond and a fountain. The council raises about $30,000 annually to fund events, supplying much of the labor themselves. They organize a concert series, sponsor theatrical performances and preside over the neighborhood’s famed Independence Day celebration, the 4th on 53rd.
As the official liaison between the community and the Chicago Park District, the advisory council is also supposed to, well, advise — in essence, contribute to decision-making processes that affect the park.
Imagine Bistrow’s surprise when, a few weeks ago and without warning, he saw a flatbed truck and a crane at the park’s very center. Workers were busy erecting three new sculptural pieces: Enormous, egg-shaped clown heads, painted in blazing primary colors, weighing several hundred pounds each and reaching up to 14 feet in height.
As stipulated in a yearlong contract between the Park District and Chicago artist Adrian Wong, the three clowns (a fourth is on the way) stand now in an arc, towering over the wildflower meadow and occupying the very spot that’s used every year for the main stage on the 4th, the concert series, and theater performances by the Hyde Park Community Players.
Council member Erielle Bakkum noted that the location, being flatter than most of the park, gets especially heavy use for field sports like soccer.
“Adults and children alike often use this spot for play,” she told the Herald. “There are other areas where the art could have been installed that would have been just as visible, but without taking away a functional site that is used by so many neighborhood residents.”
Response to the clowns as art has been mixed. Bistrow relayed a positive review from his 3-year-old granddaughter, who asked to be held up high so she could pick one clown’s nose. In a more visceral response, Bakkum claimed, some locals have recoiled at the sight of the clowns.
For Bistrow and Bakkum, artistic preferences are not the issue. The council has kept a watchful eye on the park for decades, and several members have expressed to the Herald feeling at odds with the Park District over what gets built in it and how it’s maintained. Bistrow and Bakkum both said they see the sculptural surprise as just one more in a long series of major and minor gaffes by administrators, who often laud council members as their link to the community, but seldom inform them of anything they’re about to do.
The council has won some important negotiations with the city. Several council members recounted a story in which, 25 years ago, they intervened to stop construction of a large brick building smack in the middle of the park’s open expanse.
The city proposed building a new gymnasium for Murray Language Academy, adjacent to the park at 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., in the center of the park near 54th Street.
Council members ultimately negotiated a land swap enabling the gym to be constructed instead at the park’s northern edge, fronting on 53rd Street, and hashed out the fine details of an intergovernmental agreement that allocated 20% of the new indoor space to the park. They also advocated successfully for the patio, benches and formal rose garden that now serve as an attractive gateway into the park.
In 2020, with 4th Ward Ald. Sophia King as a political ally, they successfully agitated for the removal of two large donation bins that the Park District had permitted the for-profit company GreenCity to install in the park for a fee.
More recently, when they discovered that a 4,000-square-foot patch of park land was being leased to the Small Cheval restaurant, 1307 E. 53rd St., for outdoor seating, they asked for a place at the negotiating table. That request was denied, as was a request that funds from the lease be directed back to Nichols Park. But they did secure several key guarantees. There will be no loudspeakers directed into the park, for example. No trees were cut, no concrete was poured, nor any other changes made to the site that can’t readily be undone.
Coming after all this history, the unannounced arrival of the clowns is hardly a grave matter for the council, but rather another unwelcome reminder of the Park District’s willingness to bypass council input
“I get why they don’t want to consult us,” said president Bistrow. “It’s more efficient if you don’t have to talk to people. It’s always much easier to dictate.”
If Hyde Parkers were surprised by the clowns, sculptor Wong was equally surprised when informed by the Herald that plans for his installation had been hidden from the council.
“I didn’t even know that an advisory council existed!” said Wong in an interview. A professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, he took the Herald’s call in his car to escape the chaos inside his home, where his wife and his daughter, “a rambunctious 5-year-old,” were impatiently awaiting the arrival of twin boys.
Wong recalled an early-morning meeting where he had walked through Nichols Park with Park District administrators, discussing the pros and cons of various potential installation sites. From the way the officials were talking, Wong had assumed they were closely attached to Nichols Park and intimately familiar with its many goings-on, with the habits of its visitors. Wong said he had the impression that the Nichols Park fieldhouse, from which the officials emerged to greet him, was their headquarters.
In fact, the only ranking administrator dedicated to Nichols Park is its supervisor, Ayanna “Nikki” Peters. The people who came out of the fieldhouse to greet Wong were mostly staff from higher up in the Park District’s notoriously opaque bureaucracy. It was Michael Dimitroff of the Department of Cultural and Natural Resources who had initiated the talks, after learning that the clowns were finishinga yearlong gig downtown at the The Arts Club of Chicago.
When Wong returned to the park, it was to oversee the installation. He said it was the most thorough and professional in his experience. “They used an excess of caution,” he said, to make sure the sculptures could not possibly be toppled.
Wong got positive feedback all day long from passers-by, especially from University of Chicago students and some children just dismissed from the Murray school. “Someone came by, said ‘Thank you’ and offered me a box of fried chicken!” He’s aware that negative feedback is not likely to come in person: “It takes quite a lot for someone to come up and be unsupportive.”
But he did recall a pair of adults with wrinkled brows, who asked a whole lot of questions. As it turns out, the unhappy spectators were council members Bistrow and Bakkum.
The artist was dismayed to learn of the Park District’s conduct. “If I’d known about (the Nichols Park Advisory Council), I would have certainly worked with them. I would have said, this is your park. You live here, you use the park,” Wong said.
He added that it’s pure coincidence that his installation, titled “Oogenesis,” echoes the egg-shaped form of Cosmo Campoli’s bronze “Bird of Peace,” which has graced the park for decades and is now displayed at the northern gateway. An egg shape is a traditional format for displaying clowns’ unique facial designs.
A homage to the evolution of the clowning arts, “Oogenesis” was born after Wong bumped into several professional clowns at a Hyde Park event some years back. Each sculptural figure represents a star from a different generation of clowning, one mentoring the next.
Could clowns and coulrophobes find common ground in Nichols Park? Wong suggested that his live clown friends might like to come by sometime and talk about the history of their performance art.
The Park District did not respond to the Herald’s requests for comment.
